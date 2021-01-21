Top 5 Takeaways from IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill

Many fans knew that IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill would be an event that could change the company's course for the foreseeable future. With the AEW World Champion making his in-ring debut in the main event, this pay-per-view drew new eyes and further expanded the fanbase that has been revitalized over the past year.

Kenny Omega's presence on the show was always going to make headlines, but IMPACT Wrestling had to hold its own to make sure this event would not be a one-and-done situation. At Hard To Kill, the company put a spotlight on its terrific Knockouts division, highlighted mainstays, and resolved long-term feuds. Even when one puts aside Omega's presence, this show felt like a huge deal.

With a sizable card that was full of solid matches, IMPACT Wrestling showed the wrestling world what it has to offer. The pay-per-view kickstarted a new era for this company. Here's a look at the five biggest takeaways from IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill.

#5 Matt Cardona feels like a better fit in IMPACT than he did in AEW (IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill)

At Slammiversary last year, IMPACT Wrestling created a lot of buzz by bringing in a number of wrestlers who WWE released due to budget cuts. From Heath Slater to The Good Brothers, all of these competitors have gained a measure of success during their time with the promotion. At Hard To Kill, IMPACT Wrestling added another former WWE star in Matt Cardona.

The former Zack Ryder made his IMPACT debut by facing 2021 Super X-Cup winner Ace Austin. Although the match was nothing to write home about, the introduction of Matt Cardona had to be one of the most noteworthy debuts since his WWE release. There was a different energy to this debut than his arrival in AEW last year.

With the number of former WWE superstars who have been successful in AEW, Cardona's AEW run fell short of the fans' expectations. But his debut here felt like a change of page. Hard To Kill needed moments like this to leave lasting images outside of the main event. Fans are still buzzing about Cardona's arrival in IMPACT. Hopefully, he can find some momentum and make this his new home.