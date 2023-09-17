Best of IMPACT Wrestling Episode 1000: Multiple legends return; shocking heel turn in World Title picture?!

IMPACT Wrestling celebrated its 1000th episode this week as fans of the promotion saw the epic returns of past legends, current stars, and some excellent in-ring action.

This is going to be quite wordy, as there's a ton to cover from this episode. So let's get right into it with the surprise announcement of a new IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee!

#5. Traci Brooks surprised by Hall of Fame induction announcement

Traci Brooks was one of many legendary IMPACT Wrestling names who returned for IMPACT 1000 and wrestled her first match in a dozen years! Brooks and her husband, Frankie Kazarian, teamed up to take on the vilest couple in IMPACT, Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards.

Kaz and Eddie have been at each other's throats for the majority of the year, with both wrestlers using their days with Killer Kowalski as fuel. This led to a brawl at Kowalski's old wrestling school, which Edwards won thanks to interference from his wife, Alisha.

On this night, the odds were finally evened as Traci Brooks joined her husband for a war. It was a fun mixed tag, with Traci even getting some great shots on Eddie. After a spin-out X-Factor off the top from her, Eddie then ate a devastating knee from Kaz to take him out of the match.

Traci wasn't done yet, as she spiked Alisha with Fade to Black, one of Kaz's finishing moves, to secure the win. As great as that was, the next few moments truly left fans in attendance and Mrs. Brooks herself with tears in their eyes.

Frankie Kazarian shocked his wife with a surprise video package post-match. We saw the highlights of Brooks' career and how she helped shape and mold the Knockouts Division into what it is today.

Brooks joins two more legendary names being inducted during Bound for Glory weekend, as Mike Tenay and Don West were announced as inductees recently. The Original Knockout more than deserves the honor, and we love to see her getting her flowers after a wonderful in-ring return. Congratulations, Traci Brooks!

#4. Who took the Feast or Fired cases away, and who is in danger of getting the pink slip?!

In the Feast or Fired briefcases, there are four prizes: An IMPACT Wrestling World Title shot, an X-Division Title shot, an IMPACT Tag Title shot, and a pink slip. Though you may wonder why someone may compete in a match where there's a chance they can be fired for winning, for many, the risk is worth the reward.

In order to officially claim a briefcase, you actually have to hit the floor outside the ring with it in your hands. That means that even if you're the one to grab it off the hook, you can still leave empty-handed if someone in the ring takes it.

Chris Bey was the first to step away with a briefcase, taking case #3. Bey is a former X-Division and Tag Team Champion with his partner Ace Austin, so any choice but the pink slip would be ideal for the Ultimate Finesser.

Bey avoided a tackle in the ring after securing his prize and dove over the ropes, taking out multiple wrestlers and officially winning the first case.

Next up is Crazzy Steve. If you haven't been paying attention to IMPACT in recent weeks, Steve has reinvented himself. A more violent and disturbed man, the 39-year-old star revealed dark secrets of his past in a multi-part interview with Tom Hannifan.

Now, Steve's gone berserk, even laying out his former tag partner and friend, Black Taurus, on multiple occasions. A former tag champion in his own right, Steve could be a surprising pick for the X-Division title.

Steve claimed the #1 case but was cut off from the floor by Moose and Brian Myers. The latter rushed the Canadian star, taking a fork to his gut for the trouble.

Moose, afraid of the psychotic clown, lets Steve leave with the case.

One of the brightest young stars in IMPACT is Yuya Uemura, who has been here on an excursion from NJPW since August 2022. He's picked up some impressive wins over former champions and has joined Joe Hendry for one of IMPACT Wrestling's most entertaining new duos.

Yuya brought the #4 case down but was stalked by Sami Callihan. Yuya tossed it to Hendry in the ring, and the two played keep away with the Death Machine before Hendry threw it back to Yuya, who quickly escaped.

Combined, Hendry and Yuya form JOYA, a formidable team that could definitely become tag champions in the near future. The 28-year-old would also be a wonderful, shocking choice for the X-Division Title.

The final case went to Moose, who wasn't even in the ring when it was pulled down. Steve Maclin secured the #2 case, but it was Gore, Gore, Gored out of his hands by Rhino! Maclin was hit so hard that the briefcase was launched into the air, landing in the hands of the self-proclaimed Wrestling God.

Moose is a former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, "TNA" World Champion, and two-time Grand Champion. The former Football player is also in a tag team with Brian Myers, meaning he could win any of the title matches and make it work.

The question is...which one of these men will be fired? Without looking into contracts and other outside details, it's quite difficult to figure this out. Bey is a genuine star who is going to be a world champion in no time. Steve just began a fresh run. Yuya Uemura is picking up a ton of steam in a tag team, and Moose is one of the most decorated stars in IMPACT today.

If I had to guess, it would be Yuya since he's not officially signed to the promotion, but it would be a tragedy to end JOYA so soon. I don't want any of these IMPACT Wrestling stars to leave, which might be what makes Feast or Fired so captivating. It's like waiting for the next soap opera episode to see if someone survived falling off a bridge.

#3. IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley turns his back on his new contender

Alex Shelley finally captured the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship this summer after defeating Steve Maclin at Against All Odds.

At 99 days and counting, Shelley held the belt longer than Drew McIntyre, Sami Callihan, Christian Cage, Maclin, and more. In a few weeks, he'll also surpass the reigns of EC3, Rob Van Dam, and Kenny Omega.

Still, Alex feels that he's been cast aside as the top guy in the promotion, as his win was controversial. He originally challenged Josh Alexander last year at Emergence and lost. It wasn't until Josh was forced to relinquish it due to an injury that Shelley managed to win it.

There's clearly a lot brewing in the mind of Shelley, as he mocked Josh Alexander's appreciation of him in an effort to push him for a match.

As things continued to heat up, with Shelley calling the Walking Weapon a mark, they were both attacked by The Rascalz. Alexander fought off the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, but they eventually overpowered him, leaving Shelley alone. Shelley decided to walk away, letting Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz tear down Alexander.

What has gotten into Alex Shelley? And what does this mean for their title match in the future?

#2. Chris Sabin captures his tenth X-Division Championship in IMPACT Wrestling main event

Speaking of titles, IMPACT Wrestling finished things up with an X-Division Championship match in the main event. Lio Rush put his gold on the line against Chris Sabin, who was looking to win his record 10th X-Division Title.

The show was bookended by epic segments, starting with something that we'll get into at number one and ending with a stellar X-Division contest. One of the greatest cruiserweights today, Lio Rush, attempted to put away Chris Sabin finally.

The living legend was blindsided by Rush's speed and intensity at Slammiversary, seeing a very quick title change on that night. Rush hit Sabin with that same combination, but it didn't lead to a pin.

Chris fought back with a devastating Clothesline From Hell, Michigan, and the Cradle Shock. The Bad Child kicked out, shocking Sabin and the IMPACT Wrestling faithful. Sabin also kicked out of Rush's best shot when he failed to get the victory after the Final Hour.

In the end, Sabin found inspiration in his Time Machine partners Kushida and Alex Shelley, hitting the Tanaka Punch and Shellshock, respectfully, before finishing the match with the Cradle Shock. With that, Sabin is now the first-ever 10-time X-Division Champion.

#1. Multiple legendary Knockouts return, along with Jordynne Grace and Tasha Steelz

We knew many names were returning on this night, and it all started with IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D'Amore introducing the legendary Gail Kim, considered by many to be the greatest Knockout of all time.

It wasn't long before she had company, though, as the Beautiful People returned! They did what they do best, of course. Pigeons were let loose, and Angelina Love and Velvet Sky verbally tore down the career of Kim.

It was here that we began to set up a five-on-five tag team match with Team Beautiful People vs. Team Gail Kim.

The ring soon filled with current IMPACT Knockouts. The SHAWNtourage claimed to be the new and improved Beautiful People, while Deonna Purrazzo, Trinity, and a returning Jordynne Grace argued over who this generation of Knockouts truly belonged to.

The ring was silenced when the music of Awesome Kong hit, however. In fact, you can see the Beautiful People having flashbacks to the days when she was mauling them and nearly every other Knockout on a weekly basis. Kong was joined by her longtime manager, Raisha Saheed.

It wasn't just the legends making long-awaited returns to IMPACT Wrestling, as the Boricua Badass has finally returned! Tasha Steelz returned to a huge pop from those in attendance and reminded everyone that the generational talk means nothing if you don't talk about "Generation Flavor."

Tasha aligned with Deonna Purrazzo, the SHAWNtourage, and Angelina Love for the match. The "Greatest that beat the Greatest" saw a ghost this night, though, as Mickie James joined the party.

We haven't seen James since April, when she relinquished the Knockouts World Championship due to injury, around the same time Alexander dropped the IMPACT Wrestling World Title.

James evened up the odds, joining Awesome Kong, Jodrynne Grace, Knockouts World Champion Trinity, and Gail Kim for their team. We'll see them compete next week for part two of the festivities.

This was how the show began, by the way. Thirty minutes of celebrating the Knockouts Division past and present, a roster that has been vital to the life and success of the promotion since the division officially formed in 2007. What a wonderful way to kick off the 1000th episode.