What happened to Mickie James? Why was the former champion forced to relinquish her title? 

Mickie James has been the highlight of Impact Wrestling for several years. The five-time Women's Champion first joined the formerly dubbed TNA in 2002, after which she kept switching promotions. Following a brief run in WWE, she found her calling in Impact and stuck to it since 2021.

In September last year, the Hardcore Country singer declared that she would retire unless she captured the Impact Knockouts World Championship for the fifth time. Despite several rumors relating to her departure, she did achieve the feat by defeating Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill. James subsequently won against Giselle Shaw, Deonna Purrazo, and Masha Slamovich.

Unfortunately, Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James was forced to vacate her title on Thursday. She delivered a promo stating she wasn't cleared to compete at Rebellion but thanked her fans for being a part of the "Last Rodeo." According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, multiple injuries led to the culmination of her 90-day reign.

James is reportedly dealing with broken ribs, a slight shoulder tear, and possibly a torn pectoral muscle. Previously, Impact Wrestling stated that she could not compete at the Sacrifice event due to injury-related issues. It was believed to be kayfabe, but Mickie James' title relinquishment proved otherwise.

Mickie James has defended her title against Masha Slamovich and Gisele Shaw. Her last fight was a mixed tag team match alongside Tommy Dreamer.

The Impact Knockouts Champion was slated to appear at Rebellion on April 16. However, Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo will now crown the new champ in the Sunday extravaganza.

Did former Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James tease retirement from wrestling?

The Knockouts Champion boasts victories over Trish Stratus, Melina, and Victoria. To add to her star-studded career, she is also the first superstar to feature in a crossover with modern-day WWE. Mickie's love for pro wrestling has made her reconsider retirement countless times.

Mickie James' title relinquishment has made her Last Rodeo act come to an abrupt halt. Judging by her latest Instagram post, she is considering retirement once again.

The Impact Knockouts World Championship can be seen lying in the middle of the ring alongside her iconic hat, a picture similar to when The Undertaker kept teasing his departure following his WrestleMania losses.

The Phenom did return to have a fitting end to his career. While Mickie having a Boneyard Match seems unlikely, she may return to have a final match. It all depends on whether or not she will be cleared to wrestle again.

