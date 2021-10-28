7 best looks from IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory

IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory was a fantastic night of wrestling, but the real question we are all asking is, who wore what? Who looked the best? Well, here at Sportskeeda, we are going to answer that question for you.

While some fans might consider ring gear trivial, but in reality, it is more than that. Some of these gears had a hidden meaning to them. So without further ado, let's jump into the seven best looks from IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2021:

#7 The IInspiration made their IMPACT debut at Bound for Glory

FKA The IIconics, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay made their IMPACT Wrestling debut at this year's Bound for Glory and did not disappoint. Along with facing off for the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Decay, Lee and McKay dressed for championship glory.

The two women arrived in the ring in matching gold attire that had hints of blush pink as its base tone. The two women looked stunning in their gear, adorned with jewels and crystals.

The look from these women could have been a hint that they would become IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions on their first night in the company.

#6 Decay in orange and black for IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Title match

Decay may have lost their Tag Team titles at Bound for Glory, but the two women didn't disappoint in the costume department. Havok and Rosemary embraced their horror-inspired faction by donning the orange and black tones of Halloween.

While Rosemary looked terrific as always, it was Havok whose gear was a showstopper. Alongside fishnets and black boots, her gear comprised of shiny black material, giving off an altogether dominating vibe with the bodice of her gear adorned with orange Xs and geometric lines.

#5 Rocky Romero makes a surprise appearance at Bound for Glory

Rocky Romero is coming out of IMPACT Bound for Glory ready to challenge for the X-Division Championship

Rocky Romero took part in the Call Your Shot gauntlet match at IMPACT Bound for Glory. He surprised the IMPACT fans when he entered at number 2.

There was something very pirate-esque in the King of Sneaky Style's ring attire, looking like the captain of a great ship. From his trademark eyepatch to his gold scarf wrapped around his knee, it was all topped off with an over-the-top baroque print on his tights and ring jacket.

