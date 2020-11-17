Ranking Eddie Guerrero's top 5 feuds in WWE

November 13th marked 15 years since the world lost Eddie Guerrero. One of the greatest wrestlers to ever grace the squared circle, unfortunately, passed away at the young age of 38. Since his death, the wrestling world has continued to mourn Guerrero's death, but also celebrate his life and accomplished career.

Wrestling fans that lived through Guerrero's career remember him being one of the guys that truly loved to work, which you could tell through his performances. He gave 150% every time he stepped foot in the ring and provided moments that no wrestling fan will ever forget.

Guerrero has had several fantastic feuds against names like Rey Mysterio, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and many more. So let's go through all those big names and come up with Eddie Guerrero's top five feuds.

#5 Eddie Guerrero and Batista

This would be Eddie Guerrero's last major feud before his untimely passing. After Guerrero feuded with Rey Mysterio, he entered a feud with Batista, who had just defeated JBL to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Guerrero was then named No. 1 contender for Batista's title and began trying to appear to be the latter's friend. However, Batista saw right through it.

As much as Eddie Guerrero wanted Batista to feel he changed, he sometimes reverted to his cheating ways, which caught the champion's eye. In their match at No Way Out, Batista defeated Eddie Guerrero to retain the title. In the match, Guerrero had the chance to use a steel chair but decided against it.

#OnThisDayInWWE 15 years ago on #WWERaw, @DaveBautista paid an emotional tribute to his friend Eddie Guerrero, who had died the day beforepic.twitter.com/ecITSU3XPh — On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) November 14, 2020

The match at No Way Out was Eddie Guerrero's last pay-per-view appearance before his death. Despite the feud not seeing the finish the WWE had planned, it was a great representation of Eddie Guerrero's teetering on that heel/face divide.

Reports have stated that Guerrero was later scheduled to win a triple threat match to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Batista, as the latter was dealing with a back injury. Batista has since denied that claim.

It was also reported that Eddie Guerrero was being scheduled to enter into a feud with none other than Shawn Michaels, which would've culminated at WrestleMania 22.