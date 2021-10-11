"Unbelievably happy" - AEW's Ruby Soho sents a heartfelt message to two new IMPACT stars

AEW's Ruby Soho recently sent out a supportive message to Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay following the news that they'll be at IMPACT Bound For Glory.

It was recently revealed that Lee and McKay, formerly known as The IIconics will debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view. This announcement comes almost six months after McKay and Lee were officially released from WWE.

Fans and friends, including Ruby Soho, of the team are delighted with this news. The AEW star tweeted that Lee and McKay's new name, The IInspiration is perfect because they are an inspiration to everyone who has shared a ring with them. Soho then stated that she's "unbelievably happy" to see two of her favorite wrestlers join IMPACT Wrestling.

Check out Ruby Soho's tweet below:

"Such a perfect name! They are an IInspiration to everyone they work with! Unbelievably happy for two of my favorite wrestlers!" tweeted Ruby Soho

It'll be interesting to see what The IInspiration has in store for fans at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory. It's unclear how Lee and McKay will debut; they could potentially make their in-ring debuts at the buzzworthy show. Regardless, the duo will surely provide even more star power to the company's Knockouts Division.

The IInspiration could chase the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Titles

In various interviews after their WWE release, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay made it clear that they wanted to be a team again when they returned to the ring. The duo broke up near the end of their WWE run, but they'll likely be back together in IMPACT Wrestling.

Moving to this promotion will give the duo the chance to pick up where The IIconics left off in WWE, as Lee and McKay could target the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship. They won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35, so they could have their sights set on more gold.

The team's previous success will instantly make the pairing of Lee and McKay a credible threat in IMPACT Wrestling. From here on out, many fans are excited to see what The IInspiration can accomplish.

Also Read

Are you excited to see The IInspiration perform in IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened when AEW's new giant met The Great Khali? Click here to find out.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see The IInspiration debut in IMPACT Wrestling? Yes No 0 votes so far