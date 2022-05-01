Deonna Purrazzo wants to see former NXT Women's Champion in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

ROH Women's World Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently stated that she would like to see Athena (fka Ember Moon) in IMPACT Wrestling.

Athena is a former NXT Women's and Tag Team Champion. She competed on the main roster on both RAW and SmackDown brands before she was moved back to NXT for a second stint in 2020. She was eventually released from her contract in late 2021.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Virtuosa included Athena in a set of superstars she would like to see in IMPACT Wrestling:

"We just saw Taya Valkyrie come back. She is kind of making her way through the independent (circuit) and everything. I'd like to see her back in IMPACT with us. There's someone like Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, who I would love to see come to IMPACT Wrestling. Tegan Nox, for sure. We've seen Danielle Kamella on AEW recently. I think she's phenomenal so I would love to see her at IMPACT Wrestling. Those are just the people off the top of my head but I'm sure there's people I'm forgetting about," said Deonna Purrazzo. (13:00 - 13:41)

Taya Valkyrie (fka Franky Monet) and Tegan Nox were both released by WWE in 2021. Valkyrie made her stunning return to IMPACT Wrestling a few weeks ago at the Multiverse of Matches event, where she confronted Purrazzo.

You can check out the complete interview below:

What's next for Deonna Purrazzo?

Following the confrontation at the Multiverse of Matches, Purrazzo lost her AAA Reina de Reinas championship to Valkyrie at Rebellion last week.

On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, The Virtuosa attacked Valkyrie and put her in the Fujiwara armbar before Rosemary and Havok made their way to the ring. The two are set to collide in a rematch at Under Siege next Saturday.

Purrazzo will be making her highly anticipated AEW Dynamite debut next week as she will face interim ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez to determine the Undisputed ROH Women's World Champion.

With two title matches scheduled for next week, it will be interesting to see if she can become a double champion once again.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Ember Moon in IMPACT Wrestling? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell