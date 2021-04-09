IMPACT Wrestling Results (April 8th, 2021): Huge six-man tag match hypes Rebellion main event, Swann looking strong 

Welcome to IMPACT Wrestling news ahead of their next IMPACT Plus event, Hardcore Justice, this Saturday. This is a huge episode because IMPACT returns to Thursday nights for the first time in a few years on AXS TV, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega makes his in-ring debut.

Omega will be in the main event, teaming with The Good Brothers Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows against IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack. Ahead of IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion, the winners of this match will get a huge jolt of momentum.

On this episode, the Knockouts battling in six-woman tag team action slated for Hardcore Justice would also get some hype, as well as the rest of the card being announced. Let's get to it!

Tenille Dashwood, Alisha Edwards & Nevaeh vs. Rosemary, Jordynne Grace & Havok on IMPACT Wrestling

Who better to kick off our return to Thursdays than @WeAreRosemary? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yLVT9XcUlM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 9, 2021

This was a preview of the Six Way Weapons Match to determine the #1 Contender for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at Hardcore Justice. The action kicked off with Jordynne Grace and Alisha Edwards. Grace took advantage and cornered Edwards in the corner before tagging Rosemary.

Tenille Dashwood tried to escape from Rosemary, but Decay and Havok blocked her path. Havok attacked Tenille on the outside before Decay set up a table on the floor for Rosemary to put Tenille through. Kaleb managed to take Dashwood off the table before Grace hit a suicide dive on Kaleb.

After the distraction, Tenille took control, hitting a neckbreaker for a two count. Grace eventually escaped and tagged Rosemary, who came in firing. She hit a series of exploder suplexes on Alisha to pick up momentum.

Things broke loose when Havok and Nevaeh started battling each other following their split last week. They fought on the apron, ending with Nevaeh hitting a Russian Leg Sweep off the apron through the table on the outside. Rosemary then hit the Red Wedding on Alisha Edwards for the win.

Results: Rosemary, Jordynne Grace & Havok defeated Tenille Dashwood, Alisha Edwards & Nevaeh via pinfall.

Grade: C+

Gia Miller interviewed Matt Cardona backstage about Brian Myers turning down his challenge for a match at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion. Cardona said he was confused by it, and that he was okay with Myers turning him down because he didn't want to fight his friend. Matt then addresses his match against Jake Something and says he is always ready.

The same vignette from last week aired with the Ramones poster on the wall. A woman with blonde hair entered the room and picked up some lipstick. She walked away and the camera revealed the mirror where she wrote "Let's Get Wilde" with the lipstick.

This officially confirmed the return of Taylor Wilde to IMPACT Wrestling in April 2021.

There was then a backstage segment with a doctor checking on Susan with Deonna Purrazzo by her side. This was a tease of the return of Su Yung.

