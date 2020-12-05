Trey Miguel is reportedly considering WWE and AEW

WWE announced their latest Performance Center recruitment class this week. The class was headlined by Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz. Many fans were surprised that Trey Miguel was not a member of the class. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Trey is considering both WWE and AEW, but he has simply not decided where to sign yet.

Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz made their last appearance for IMPACT Wrestling on the November 17th show. It was previously reported that the company and the trio could not come to an agreement on a new contract. As a result, the three stars left IMPACT Wrestling.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter report also stated that WWE is still interested in signing Trey Miguel so he can join the rest of The Rascalz. Time will tell if "The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air" eventually signs with WWE. He could ultimately choose to head to AEW instead.

Trey Miguel could reunite with The Rascalz in WWE

It is currently unknown whether AEW also offered deals to Dez and Wentz. Both men wound up signing with WWE. If Trey Miguel joins the duo, he will likely start his career on the NXT brand. But if he signs with AEW, he may play a crucial role in a potential partnership with his former employer, IMPACT Wrestling.

Trey Miguel faces a very important decision. At just 26 years old, he has become a free agent that the two top promotions in North America want to sign. Sportskeeda will provide more updates as they become available.