Sami Callihan re-signs with IMPACT Wrestling

The first day of 2021 brought good news for fans of IMPACT Wrestling. One of the company's biggest stars, Sami Callihan, has officially signed a contract extension. With many competitors' deals expiring at the end of 2020, this is an exciting development for the company.

In an announcement on his Twitter page, the former IMPACT World Champion tweeted that he has re-signed with the promotion for two more years. Sami Callihan also vowed that he will once again become a world champion in 2021. He last held the top title in IMPACT Wrestling at the beginning of 2020 before he lost it to Tessa Blanchard at IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2020.

Callihan has been a mainstay of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the company in 2017. "The Draw" was the leader of the prominent stable, Ohio Verus Everything. Recently, he has formed an alliance with IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock.

Today marks when I WOULD have been a FREE AGENT.



I just RE-SIGNED with @IMPACTWRESTLING, 2 years for BIG money.



I got other offers...but I don’t give a damn.



This is MY company.



I made this company.



I will be champion again in 2021.#TheDRAW pic.twitter.com/Ylzr9DIf8s — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) January 1, 2021

In the Tweet, Callihan didn't hide the fact that he got other offers before he entered free agency. But he opted to remain loyal to IMPACT Wrestling and extend his stay with the company for at least another two years.

Sami Callihan to face Eddie Edwards on the January 5 episode of IMPACT Wrestling

Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock in IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling will kick off 2021 with a jam-packed show. In the featured bout, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards will reignite their bitter feud in a singles match. For "The Draw," this contest offers a chance to earn some positive momentum just days after he signed his new contract.

Happy New Year from everybody here at IMPACT Wrestling!



We're starting off 2021 strong on the road to #HardToKill TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/YpW7XXRlV0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 1, 2021

Advertisement

These two men have been at odds since 2018. Back then, Callihan blinded Edwards with an errant strike with a baseball bat. There's plenty of bad blood between these rivals, so their match should be quite intense.

The episode will also feature an appearance from AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers. Fans will also witness the final semifinals match in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. Elsewhere on the show, Rhino and Cousin Jake will clash with Eric Young and Joe Doering in a tag team match.

With the re-signing of Sami Callihan, a stacked first episode of the year and an anticipated Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16, the first month of 2021 will be buzzworthy for all IMPACT Wrestling fans.