Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Results: Historic title change in main event, Former World Champion has final match before leaving to AEW? (January 12th, 2020)

A great ending to a good show

Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill opened with a video package about the main event between Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard.

Ken Shamrock vs Madman Fulton (w/ oVe)

Ken Shamrock was in a quick but solid opener

Ken Shamrock opened the PPV looking in fantastic shape. He took on the more physically imposing Madman Fulton. The story of the match was how Ken Shamrock tried to avoid takedowns, just like he did in his UFC career.

Fulton was quick to land the takedown but couldn't keep him down for long. Shamrock took Fulton out of the ring and got the better of him before sending him back in, but not before getting caught in a suicide dive. He began hitting him with a series of strikes.

It didn't take long for oVe to get involved but Shamrock struck them before the referee sent them away. This was enough time for Fulton to take control. It appeared as though Fulton dislocated his shoulder soon after and the referee was a second away from stopping it. Shamrock was telling the referee to stop it but Fulton, with one arm said he's good to go.

He was even close to getting a pin but with a one-arm disadvantage, Shamrock was clever to put him in a submission, forcing a verbal tap from the 6'8 Fulton.

Ken Shamrock def. Madman Fulton by submission

Ace Austin (c) vs Trey Miguel - X-Division Championship

Did Trey get his revenge?

The match started with a good back-and-forth but it was the Champion Ace Austin who was bringing the fire. The action went outside and right in front of Trey's mother, the Champion started attacking her son.

It was clear that Austin had the power advantage and he used that to start twisting the ankle of Trey. He said "Triple X Division" before slamming Trey down, but he was unable to put him to sleep. Up until this point, it was as one-sided as it could get.

