Rich Swann injured ahead of IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

The IMPACT Tag Title match faces further issues

Tonight, IMPACT Wrestling air their first official pay-per-view of the decade. Hard to Kill has a pretty incredible line-up, ranging from the explosive X-Division Title bout between Ace Austin and Trey Miguel to a hard-hitting brawl featuring Madman Fulton and legendary MMA and wrestler Ken Shamrock. One of the matches that has IMPACT fans pumped for the event is the IMPACT Tag Team Championship match.

Earlier today, it was revealed by Ethan Page that he'd been suffering from salmonella for a few hours. However, he planned on toughing it out and making it to Hard to Kill for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Title match.

Page, along with his tag team partner Josh Alexander, are currently slated to take on Rich Swann and Willie Mack. With the North being such a dominant duo since joining up in IMPACT last spring, they've run through some of the top teams in the company, even managing to take LAX completely out of the company over the summer.

However, it looks like Page's title defense is in more jeopardy than originally thought.

Rich Swann suffers ankle injury at Bash at the Brewery 2

IMPACT Wrestling held Bash at the Brewery 2 on Friday night, putting on one more exciting live show before Hard to Kill. Sadly, Rich Swann suffered a serious ankle sprain while participating in an eight-person tag team match.

Sami Callihan and oVe faced Swann, Tessa Blanchard, Willie Mack, and Brian Cage. At some point during the bout, Swann was injured. According to PWInsider, he's not been cleared to perform at Hard to Kill, meaning that there will more than likely be a huge change to the IMPACT Tag Team Championship bout.

IMPACT confirmed the injury report earlier today.

.@GottaGetSwann suffered a harrowing injury to his right ankle on Friday night.



He says he still wants to compete for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles tonight... but will the doctors let him? — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 12, 2020

With the show airing in less than an hour, hopefully IMPACT has a good back-up plan in place. With one competitor on both sides facing issues, it's hard to believe we'll be getting a tag title match tonight. But as Page said earlier today, he and the entire IMPACT roster are indeed hard to kill.