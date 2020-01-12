IMPACT Champion catches salmonella ahead of Hard to Kill

One of IMPACT Wrestling's title bouts could be in jeopardy

IMPACT Wrestling's first pay-per-view of the year, Hard to Kill, takes place tonight. It's an absolutely stacked card, featuring an X-Division Title bout between Ace Austin and Trey Miguel, as well as Brian Cage taking on Rob Van Dam.

ODB will challenge for the Knockouts Championship in a three-way match, while Tessa Blanchard will get a chance to become the first knockout to hold the IMPACT World Championship.

One of the most exciting match-ups for tonight is the IMPACT Tag Team Championship bout. The North have been absolutely dominant in the division since Josh Alexander rejoined Ethan Page back in 2019. They even sent one of the greatest tag teams in IMPACT history, LAX, out of the company in the summer.

Tonight, Page and Alexander will defend their belts against Willie Mack and Rich Swann. However, a sudden sickness may leave Josh Alexander in a compromising situation.

This is where I’ve been sitting for the last couple hours.



Turns out, it’s not food poisoning ... but salmonella 😎👌



Thanks @BourbonStGrill



Wish me luck.



LIVE on PPV tonight .... where I attempt (yet again) to not 💩 myself!



I truly am .... #HARDTOKILL pic.twitter.com/51c59pg4j3 — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) January 12, 2020

Ethan Page revealed on Twitter this morning that he's been battling salmonella all day. Although he's confident he'll be side by side with his partner tonight, one has to wonder if he'll be 100%.

Hopefully, it's out of his system by the time Hard to Kill kicks off.