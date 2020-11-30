5 IMPACT Wrestling stars that have contracts expiring in the first quarter of 2021

As we have often seen in recent months, professional wrestlers are starting to leave their old promotions and move to new ones. It's always worth watching which stars will become free agents as this year draws to a close. Several notable potential free agents happened to be performers in IMPACT Wrestling.

Names like Fallah Bahh and X-Division Champion Rohit Raju both recently re-signed contracts with the company. Bahh has consistently been a fun part of the Wrestle House and tag team segments, and Raju captured the gold earlier this summer. Ethan Page will also see his deal expire at the end of the year. Many fans want to know whether he return or move on from IMPACT.

A few big pieces, however, had their last matches with the company. The Rascalz - Dez, Wentz and Trey Miguel - wrestled their final bout on a recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Alongside IMPACT World Champ Rich Swann, Miguel picked up a tag team win over Wentz and Dez. Despite their contributions to the company, none of The Rascalz won gold in IMPACT. They had been a key piece of both the tag team and X Divisions, but they were always the challengers rather than the champions.

Most wrestling companies have stars that will see their contracts expire once 2020 is in the books. IMPACT is included in that group, but the promotion also has several key performers that have deals expiring in the first quarter of 2021. Here are five such performers. Their contract status can be seen here at Fightful.com.

#5 IMPACT Wrestling star with contract expiring in first quarter of 2021: Taya Valkyrie - expires in Jan 2021

Taya

Whether it was as the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, a vapid boss to John E. Bravo or as a tag team partner of Rosemary, one thing is certain - Taya Valkyrie is one of the most entertaining stars in all of pro wrestling.

She was originally brought in as a more serious character, but she shifted into a fan-friendly star alongside her husband, Johnny Impact ( also known as John Morrison). Valkyrie would then embark on the longest reign as Knockouts Champion in the company's history.

Valkyrie's pairing with Rosemary has allowed her to shine, as she has showed that she is extremely versatile. She hits her comedic notes with perfect timing, and the conversations between the two women are usually hilarious. Her character growth of "letting Bravo get married" was also a big step up from her usual selfish character. Her deal is up after the first month of next year, but IMPACT typically does a great job of booking multiple women's storylines. She has a place in IMPACT Wrestling if she chooses to stay, but she might move on once her deal expires. Where will she land?