Following one of the most controversial moments in IMPACT Wrestling, we got an action-packed episode, featuring two championship bouts. Rich Swann would also team up with Eddie Edwards to take on Sami Callihan and Eric Young.

The X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju, held another Defeat Rohit Challenge on IMPACT Wrestling tonight. Who would step up to the Desi Hitman? Can anyone end the reign of Rohit Raju?

We got an update on John E. Bravo's status from IMPACT Wrestling's Scott D'Amore, who said he was in critical condition and in a medically induced coma. Tommy Dreamer promised to get to the bottom of this by running his own investigation. D'Amore was uh...not confident.

We kicked off the night with an exciting Bound For Glory rematch, as Deonna Purrazzo looked to regain the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship against Su Yung.

Could The Virtuosa dethrone The Undead Bride?

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo w/Kimber Lee vs Su Yung

Su Yung nearly put Deonna Purrazzo away with the Panic Switch, but The Virtuosa of IMPACT Wrestling managed to escape her grasp, turning it into a Fujiwara Armbar attempt. Yung shook her off and tossed her challenger back and forth across the ring.

Advertisement

Yung went for the bloody glove, but as she put it on, Purrazzo dropped her, weakening the champ's arm. Armbreakers, arm wrenches and more severely weakened Yung's left arm.

Purrazzo was caught with the inverted headscissor into the turnbuckle and was mauled by Yung afterward. A palm strike dazed her, but Purrazzo responded with some strikes over her own, with both women trading stiff shots. A pair of clotheslines took both women down.

Purrazzo could not avoid the Mandible Claw, but luckily for her, Kimber Lee distracted her by tossing the chair into the ring. Yung stopped Purrazzo before she could use it, and bashed both her challenger and Lee with the weapon, forcing a DQ finish.

Advertisement

Results: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Su Yung via DQ on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B+

Heath and Rhino met with Scott D'Amore backstage, though Heath was still clearly in pain from the injury he suffered at Bound For Glory. D'Amore congratulated both men on their performance but wanted to make sure that Heath was still okay.

Because of that, D'Amore couldn't give him the contract until his leg was better. He offered to help with his rehab and more, but Heath and Rhino stormed off.

Deonna Purrazzo's barrister came in to get a rematch for The Virtuosa. D'Amore promised that she would get her rematch at Turning Point, and it would be a No DQ Match.

It wasn't exactly the kind of match that they were looking for, but D'Amore claimed that this was a big win for them.