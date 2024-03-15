Steve Maclin on his feud with Nic Nemeth: "We're just scratching the surface" (Exclusive)

Nic Nemeth and Steve Maclin kicked off TNA Sacrifice last weekend, kicking off a strong special event for the promotion. Maclin took the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion to the limit in what was one of the better matches of the year so far, though ultimately falling to Nemeth.

Nemeth's victory over Maclin earned him a clean sweep over him and the Rascalz. Still, the Harbinger of Mayhem believes that Nemeth and him aren't done yet. While he may shift his focus to the bigger picture at the moment, he'll be looking for another one-on-one opportunity with Nemeth down the road. In an interview with our own Riju Dasgupta, he gave his opponent props while hoping for a rematch down the road.

"I think we're just kinda scratching the surface a little bit. I think for what Nic and I have done in the past few months in getting to that match at Sacrifice...I got caught with a couple of superkicks and his Danger Zone in the end. Yeah, I got caught. The better man won that night. Obviously, I thought I was going into Sacrifice with a level-headed plan. We went back and forth and even used each other's moves. We'll hopefully get back to that someday. But right now my focus is getting back on track." [0:27-1:20]

While Maclin is focused on getting back on top where he was last year, with the world title around his waist, he will get one last shot at Nemeth this week. On TNA IMPACT, he'll team with The Rascalz to face Nemeth and Speedball Mountain.

Steve Maclin was the first to "welcome" Nic Nemeth to TNA Wrestling

Nic Nemeth put TNA on notice when he showed up at Hard to Kill and delivered a superkick and a Danger Zone to TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. However, when he made his TNA IMPACT debut, he was met by former champion Steve Maclin.

Maclin made some great points in their first face-off. They both came from WWE hungry and looking to prove themselves in another promotion. They both landed in TNA with the same goal in mind; to become the TNA World Heavyweight Champion. The difference is that Maclin worked his way from the bottom of the ladder all the way to the top. He scratched and clawed.

According to Steve Maclin, though, Nemeth wasn't looking to do that. He called him a phony. He questioned Nic's true intentions, claiming he's only in TNA to take advantage of TNA's goodwill, suck the blood of the promotion dry, and move on.

Since then the two have butted heads, with Nemeth's first two matches in the promotion putting him against Steve Maclin's new associates The Rascalz.