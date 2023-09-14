Trinity on her upcoming music project with Jojo Offerman: "With the recent tragedy... that's to the wayside at the moment" (Exclusive)

As if Trinity doesn't have enough going on, the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion is incredibly excited about outside projects and aspirations. The multi-time world champ has several goals for herself that are removed from professional wrestling. Don't worry, though; the Queen of Glow isn't stepping away anytime soon.

Trinity sat down with our own Kevin Kellam last week ahead of IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road. She spoke on various subjects, including being a dog mom, the ideal dream match in IMPACT Wrestling, and strong praise for the entire Knockouts Division and the way the promotion handles it.

However, Trinity has eyes on more than just in-ring accomplishments. Broadway, a musical project, and much more! Thanks to the freedom that IMPACT provides, she's got a lot on the docket for the future. Unfortunately, one of those projects has been halted after the sudden and tragic passing of Bray Wyatt in late August, something that has shaken the entire wrestling community to its core:

"I'm working on music. Samantha [Irvin], Jojo [Offerman], and I were working on things, but...you know with the recent tragedy...honestly, clearly, that's to the wayside at the moment. Definitely, Broadway is one of my goals and dreams. I've been going to New York a lot and taking classes and trying to pursue that dream as well." [10:25-11:00]

Trinity stated that her favorite musical is Chicago and that she'd love to do the Cellblock Tango. IMPACT Wrestling has never been against being different and trying strange ideas.

We can look back on the original Hardy Compound matches, Wrestle House, Johnny Swinger's trial, and, of course, the yearly IPWF specials we've seen where current roster members take on '80s wrestling-styled personas. When asked if she could convince the locker room to take part in a musical episode of IMPACT, Trinity laughed but seemed excited about the idea:

"That would be so fun! I'll teach everybody the choreography, we'd have rehearsal for weeks! I'd whip them boys into shape! [12:55-13:10]

The IMPACT Wrestling roster has been all about the fun side of sports entertainment, and we here at Sportskeeda would love something like that to come to life.

Trinity is as excited for IMPACT 1000 as the rest of the roster and fanbase

IMPACT 1000 takes place tonight, an episode that the promotion has stated is so big it will run over the regular air time of two hours. So, if you're recording the show, consider that.

Trinity's appreciation of the Knockouts Division comes from the promotion's consistent dedication for nearly seventeen years. That can be seen in the advertising for IMPACT 1000, as many former Knockouts World Champions were at the tapings. Many legends were set to return for the show, including Team 3D, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and the Beautiful People:

"That's a huge milestone. I feel like I'm so far behind because I'm just now coming in, so I know that there's still so much about the history that I haven't even learned yet and that I don't know. I continue to educate myself each week, each day as much as I can about our history here in IMPACT. But to come in now, I feel like, on such a big show and big episode, I'm just happy to be here and be a part of it. It's so surreal because I was in such a different place a year ago." [4:45-5:30]

Trinity actually shares a unique accomplishment with fellow IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers. Both wrestlers Naomi and Curt Hawkins in WWE were a part of RAW 1000 and SmackDown 1000. That means they are the only wrestlers to appear on the 1000th episode of both WWE's leading brands and IMPACT.

Be sure to check out a stacked episode of IMPACT Wrestling tonight as the promotion celebrates its 1000th episode on AXS TV and YouTube if you're an Ultimate Insider.