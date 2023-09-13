Bray Wyatt's sister reacts to JoJo's painful tribute to her brother; sends emotional message

Bray Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, recently reacted to JoJo Offerman's heartbreaking tribute to her brother.

Wyatt and JoJo were a couple for several years. They had two children together before The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away last month, aged 36. After a few weeks of silence, JoJo posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late fiancé on Instagram earlier today. Several WWE Superstars reacted to JoJo's painful post, including Wyatt's best friend, Braun Strowman.

Meanwhile, Wyatt's sister, Mika, also took to Instagram to react to JoJo's post. Mika sent her a message, telling her she would forever be grateful her brother found her.

"Thank you for always looking at him that way. I love you and will forever be grateful he found you in this world, to light up his sky. ❤️I adore you forever," Mika wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bayley, Liv Morgan, and several other WWE stars reacted to JoJo's heartbreaking post to Bray Wyatt. Check out their reactions here.

Why did Bray Wyatt's sister thank The Rock?

At WrestleMania 32, The Rock had a memorable segment with Bray Wyatt and the rest of The Wyatt Family before defeating Erick Rowan in only six seconds. After Wyatt's tragic passing, The Brahma Bull took to Instagram to reveal that he and Wyatt were "testing the waters" at The Show of Shows for a potential one-on-one match between them. He also stated that he was heartbroken over The Eater of Worlds' passing.

Mika Rotunda recently took to Twitter to thank The Rock publicly for a kind gesture following her brother's death.

"Publicly, my family would like to thank @therock for his kindness, condolences & love the past two weeks. Like he did all people— Windham had a positive impact on him too. And DJ has kept our fridges and homes (yes plural), filled with meals and groceries Love you, ohana.❤️"

Expand Tweet

WWE making two major decisions regarding JoJo and Bray Wyatt's kids after his passing is a must, urges former superstar. Check out the details here.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.