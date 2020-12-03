The Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament is underway on iMPACT Wrestling. Over the past few months, iMPACT has done a superb job of establishing different tag teams within their Knockouts division. Fans have begged for the return of the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. At Bound For Glory, the company finally satisfied those cries by announcing this tournament to determine new champions.

With the assortment of talented ladies on the roster, it could be anyone's tournament to win here. There are current and former Knockouts Champions as well as young upstarts looking to make their mark in the company. The finals will take place at Hard To Kill on January 16th, 2021, so a lot may transpire as the teams fight it out over the next few weeks.

ICYMI: Brand new Knockouts Tag Team Champions will be crowned at #HardToKill!



The tournament begins in TWO WEEKS on IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/v1NKbsBmIv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 5, 2020

All of the teams have their own credentials and reasons to come out victorious. In this article, we will rank the five remaining teams in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament.

#5 Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee (Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament)

The current Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has been busy dealing with the former champion Su Yung ever since her return at Bound For Glory. However, she will also be a part of this tournament. Following her win over Jordynne Grace in an Iron Man Match at Emergence, Purrazzo aligned herself with Kimber Lee, making her the Virtousa's curator.

These two ladies have gelled over the last couple of months. Kimber Lee has assisted Deonna in her feuds with Kylie Rae, Susie and Su Yung. She has helped the Virtousa keep the Impact Knockouts Championship and been a reliable associate.

Deonna and Kimber's talents in the ring are unquestionable. Both are among the best technical workers on the Knockouts roster and will give any team a run for their money. Their ongoing storyline with Susie and her alter ego, Su Yung, may be their biggest weakness, which keeps them from being higher on this list.