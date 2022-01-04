Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal: Who will win today's ISL match?

Bengaluru FC will square off against bottom-placed SC East Bengal in Match 49 of Indian Super League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

After going winless in eight games and with just four points, SC East Bengal are glued to the 11th spot in the points table.

The Red & Gold Brigade have roped in a new head coach in Mario Rivera for the remainder of the season. But interim coach Renedy Singh will remain in charge until the Spaniard completes his quarantine.

After coming away with a draw against Hyderabad FC, they will be desperate for their maiden win of the season.

SC East Bengal, in their eight games, have drawn and lost four each. They have been poor at both ends of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have been struggling themselves in the ongoing season. The Blues are eighth in the points table after winning just two of their nine games.

In their most recent encounter, they ended a three-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over Chennaiyin FC.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Head-to-head

The two sides have previously played twice in the ISL, with both claiming a victory each. The Blues triumphed 2-0 in the first meeting between the two teams, while the Red and Gold Brigade won 1-0 in the most recent game.

Matches played: 2

Bengaluru FC wins: 1

SC East Bengal wins: 1

Draws: 0

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Team News

Bengaluru FC: The Blues have no fresh injury concerns but Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Amey Morajkar remain sidelined with injuries. Leon Augustine and Yrondu-Musavu King are not yet fit enough to return.

Sarthak Golui will miss the match due to personal reasons.

SC East Bengal: Antonio Perosevic will miss the game as he serves a five-match suspension. Darren Sidoel and Franjo Prce are still recovering from injuries.

Raju Gaikwad is also doubtful for the game but Jackichand Singh will return after recovering from his calf problem.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

Although both teams have struggled in the league, Bengaluru FC recently registered a 4-2 victory against Chennaiyin FC and hold a slight edge.

The likes of Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh and Alan Costa have looked in form. It might turn out to be a tough outing for an unsettled SC East Bengal side.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 3-1 SC East Bengal.

