East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Player ratings for the Red Miners | ISL 2022-23

Jamshedpur FC beat East Bengal 2-1 after a spirited second-half comeback in their Indian Super League clash on Friday, 13 January at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

After a loss in their 13th game of the season, East Bengal have 12 points on the board while Jamshedpur have nine points after 14 games. Both sides have had a poor start to the season and have failed to live up to expectations.

East Bengal came into the game placed ninth in the points table, having lost their previous match 3-1 against Odisha FC.

Jamshedpur FC, who were last season's league shield winners, were tenth before the game started and had drawn their previous match 2-2 against Chennaiyin FC.

Both sides needed a win to keep their hopes of making the top six alive, and the game got off to an end-to-end start. Daniel Chima Chukwu's header went over the crossbar in the 11th minute.

The Red and Gold Brigade took the lead in the 12th minute when Cleiton Silva toe-poked the ball into the net after Vishal Yadav failed to gather the ball from a Mahesh Singh shot.

Jamshedpur FC tried hard to find an equalizer but failed to do so for the remainder of the first half. East Bengal had a couple of opportunities to extend their lead but couldn't utilize their chances.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of East Bengal.

In the second half, gaps began to appear in both defenses as Jamshedpur pushed hard for an equalizer. They created a few chances, but Crivellaro and Chima failed to convert them.

Harry Sawyer finally drew the score level in the 61st minute after a defensive mishap by East Bengal. Ritwik Das scored the winner in the 85th minute after he out-jumped Suvam Sen.

Jamshedpur FC completed a second-half comeback and managed to win their first away game of the season.

Here's a look at the player ratings for the away side from Friday's match.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings:

Vishal Yadav (6): Vishal Yadav made a big mistake as he spilled Mahesh's shot in the 12th minute, which led to East Bengal scoring their first goal. He had a quiet game after the incident.

Laldinliana Renthlei (6): Renthlei helped cover for his teammates in the first half. He was good in the second half too and kept Mahesh and Aniket Jadhav in check.

Pratik Chowdhary (7): Chowdhary had a solid game in defense for Jamshedpur FC. He made five clearances during the game, two tackles and a goal-line clearance. He was booked in the second half.

Eli Sabia (6): Eli had a tough time in the first half dealing with Cleiton and Lima. He came back stronger in the second half and led the Jamshedpur FC defense well.

Ricky Lallawmawma (6): Ricky did a good job in defending against Suhair. He didn't give the East Bengal winger too much space and got forward as much as he could.

Laldinpuia Pachuau (5.5): Pachuau was quiet in the first half as he had a hard time dealing with East Bengal FC's midfielders and wingers. He was substituted in the second half.

Pronay Halder (6): Pronay made some tough tackles in midfield on Friday. He played a crucial role in stopping East Bengal build-up from midfield.

Crivellaro was a handfull for the East Bengal FC players (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Rafael Crivellaro (7): Crivellaro was one of the best players on the pitch and he was the creator-in-chief for the Red Miners. He troubled the East Bengal defense with his nimble footwork and dribbling.

Boris Singh (5.5): Boris worked hard during his time on the pitch and took two shots in the first half. He was substituted in the 58th minute.

Ritwik Das (8): Ritwik troubled East Bengal's defense in the first half and created a few chances. He was superb in the second half and it was his header that got the Red Miners the win. He has been in good form for the past few games.

Daniel Chima Chukwu (5.5): Chima had a disappointing game against East Bengal. He had some good chances but failed to utilize them. He was substituted early on in the second half.

Substitutes

Harry Sawyer (7): Harry scored within three minutes of coming on. He was in the right place at the right time to capitalize on a defensive mishap by East Bengal.

Ishan Pandita (6): Ishan was impactful after coming on in the second half and he troubled the East Bengal FC defense on multiple occasions.

Germanpreet provided the cross for Ritwik's goal. (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Germanpreet Singh (6.5): Germanpreet's introduction in the second half gave Jamshedpur FC fresh legs in midfield and helped them control the game better. It was his cross that helped the Red Miners score the winner.

Seiminlen Doungel (N/A): Seiminlen Doungel replaced Crivellaro late in the game.

