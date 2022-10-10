Hyderabad FC 3 - 3 Mumbai City FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

In match number three of the ISL 2022-23 season, defending champions Hyderabad FC faced Mumbai City FC, champions of the 2020-21 season, and played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Hyderabad FC had to shift their first home game of the season to the Balewadi Stadium in Pune due to stadium issues.

Mumbai City FC made some crucial additions to their squad before the start of the season, with Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall being the only foreign players retained. The Islanders signed Greg Stewart, Albert Noguera, and Jorge Diaz to strengthen their midfield and attack. They also signed Rostyn Griffiths to fortify their defense.

Hyderabad FC tried to retain most of their core squad and were successful in doing so. But the Nizams had to deal with the departures of Asish Rai, Aniket Jadhav and Shouvik Chakraborty.

Hyderabad FC started with the expected XI, with Nikhil Poojary playing in the right-back position and Manoj Mohammad as the left-back.

Mumbai City FC showed a bit of surprise in their playing XI as they kept star midfielder Jahouh on the bench and started with the two foreign centre-back pairings of Fall and Griffiths. Stewart and Diaz were the other two foreign players who made it to the starting XI.

The match started with both teams trying to get a grip on the game. Both sides tried their best to take the lead and settle into the game.

Mumbai City FC took the lead in the 23rd minute courtesy of a Chinglensana Singh own goal from a low cross from Bipin Singh.

Joao Victor scored the equalizer for Hyderabad FC from the penalty spot in the added time of the first half. Hyderabad FC were awarded a penalty as Apuia tackled Bartholomew Ogbeche from behind inside the box.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

The second half started with the Nizams having the upper hand as they created some good chances. Halicharan Narzary gave Hyderabad FC the lead in the 51st minute from Md. Yasir's pass.

Stewart scored the equalizer for the Islanders from an Jahouh pass in the 68th minute.

Victor scored his second goal of the night in the 76th minute when he headed home an Odei Onaindia cutback header from a corner.

Albert Noguera scored the equalizer for Mumbai City FC in the 85th minute after a pass from Stewart.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#HeroISL A thrilling dramatic game as Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC play out a 3-3 draw! A thrilling dramatic game as Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC play out a 3-3 draw! 🔥#HeroISL https://t.co/a8dVsUkFMz

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 Mumbai City FC need to work on their defense

Mumbai City FC skipper Mourtada Fall didn't have the best game today. (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

This was evident during the 2022 Durand Cup, and it was showcased again in the first game of the ISL season for the Islanders that their defense needs a lot of work. Mumbai City FC started with Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths and Mandar Rao Desai on defense. Vinit Rai and Apuia started as the two central midfielders in front of the defense.

Mumbai City FC conceded four goals against East Bengal FC in the Durand Cup, which showcased their lack of coordination in defense. Today, Des Buckingham's side repeated the same mistakes. The central defensive pairing of Fall and Griffiths needs more time to get their combination in place. There were numerous occasions during the game where the lack of coordination was showcased. Bheke and Rao Desai too weren't up to the mark.

Apuia was guilty of conceding a penalty late in the first half which allowed Hyderabad FC to come back into the game.

Buckingham will need to sort out his side's defensive woes otherwise the Islanders will continue to suffer and drop points throughout the season.

#2 Hyderabad FC are good in attack but need to get better in defense

Halicharan Narzary had a good game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC showcased their wide variety of attacking options today properly. They used the flanks and the middle to good use. The wingers cut in properly to create spaces, and the link-up play was sublime at times. The perks of having a set team were on show from Manolo Marquez's team.

The way they scored their third goal from a corner was a set-piece routine straight out of the training ground.

Marquez, though, will have his own set of concerns as his new-look defenses of Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, and Manoj Mohammad have had their fair share of troubles.

The defensive set-up of the Nizams failed to deal with balls that were played behind the back line. The wingbacks particularly had trouble dealing with the Islanders' wingers.

The Nizams will hope that their team can set up a strong defensive unit, especially with the departure of Asish Rai.

#1 A classic game of two halves

The game started with both teams trying to get a hold of the game and score an early goal. But neither team was committed to much going forward. Mumbai City FC were the first to break the deadlock in the 23rd minute courtesy of an own goal. The match after that turned into a cagey affair with neither team willing to give the other too much space.

Hyderabad FC converted from the penalty spot in what was to be the last kick of the first half to equalize the score.

The second half, though, had a completely different flavor to it. It all started with the Nizams going on the offensive right from the whistle.

It soon turned into an end-to-end affair. Hyderabad FC took the lead in the 51st minute. The Islanders equalized in the 68th minute. The Nizams once again took the lead in the 76th minute, only for Mumbai City FC to equalize in the 85th minute.

High scoring entertaining games like these keep the fans on their toes.

Poll : 0 votes