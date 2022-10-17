Kerala Blasters 2-5 ATK Mohun Bagan: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters lost 2-5 to ATK Mohun Bagan in what was the second game for both sides in the ISL 2022-23 season in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters came into the game high on confidence after having defeated East Bengal FC 3-1 in their previous game. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, came into the game after suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Chennaiyin FC in their last game.

The Tuskers were desperate for three points from the game as they wanted to regain the top spot in the league table. The Mariners wanted to win the game and secure their first points of the season. Playing in Kochi in front of the Kerala Blasters' fans was a tough task for ATK Mohun Bagan.

The match started with Kerala Blasters completely dominating ATK Mohun Bagan in the early minutes. After missing a few early chances, the Blasters took the lead in the sixth minute when Ivan Kalyuzhnyi toe-poked in a Sahal Abdul Samad pass.

ATK Mohun Bagan struggled to get out of their half and were being carved open by Kerala Blasters with every move the Tuskers made.

ATK Mohun Bagan, though, came back into the game in the 25th minute when Dimitrios Petratos tapped the ball into an empty net from a Hugo Boumous pass. Joni Kauko doubled the lead for the Mariners in the 38th minute from a Manvir Singh pass.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-1 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan.

The second half started with Kerala Blasters pressing hard for an equalizer. ATK Mohun Bagan survived a scare in the 60th minute when Hamil headed the ball into his own post, Ivan missed a bicycle kick and Luna headed the rebound straight into Vishal Kaith's hands.

The Mariners punished the Tuskers for the third time in the 63rd minute when Dimitrios Petratos scored from a Liston Colaco pass to make the scoreline read 3-1 in favor of the Mariners.

Rahul KP scored in the 81st minute courtesy of Vishal Kaith's howler. The goal reduced the margin for the Tuskers to 3-2.

Lenny Rodrigues restored the two-goal margin in the 88th minute after finishing off a brilliant counterattack. Dimitrios Petratos scored a hat-trick in the 90th minute finishing off another brilliant counterattack.

So, the scoreboard at full-time read 5-2 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan. On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#1 Kerala Blasters started the game with a blitzkrieg but failed to capitalize on it

KBFC scored an early goal but failed to hold onto the lead (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters had a dream start to the game on Sunday. The high-press, high-intensity game took ATK Mohun Bagan by surprise.

Sahal Abdul Samad could have scored in the second minute, while Putea missed a sitter in the fifth minute. The Tuskers finally broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Ivan Kalyuzhnyi finished off a Sahal Abdul Samad pass.

Despite scoring an early goal, Kerala Blasters kept up with their attacking intent but were wasteful in the final third.

The more chances Kerala Blasters wasted, the more it allowed ATK Mohun Bagan to gain momentum in the game. Had Kerala Blasters finished off half the chances they created in the first 20 minutes, the game could have been over in the first half itself.

The Mariners showcased clinical finishing in front of goal, and that is something the Tuskers missed in the contest.

Kerala Blasters also suffered from what every side that uses blitzkrieg tactics fears - a fast counterattack.

The Tuskers had no answers to the Mariners' counter attacks and suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Juan Ferrando's team.

#2 Joni Kauko and Hugo Boumous are the midfield monsters for the Mariners

Hugo Boumous had a brilliant game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The way Kerala Blasters started the game, people were wondering if ATK Mohun Bagan could find their feet and play with any dignity.

Joni Kauko and Hugo Boumous, probably the best midfield pairing in the league, showcased why they are rated so highly. The midfield pairing of Kauko and Boumous first helped ATK Mohun Bagan soak in the pressure and then were lethal on the counterattack.

While Jeakson and Putea ruled the midfield in the first 20 minutes, Kauko and Boumous schooled the pair for the rest of the 70 minutes.

Kauko then grabbed a goal, a goal that gave the Mariners the lead in the game. Boumous was the creator-in-chief of the first goal, the goal that paved the way for the Mariners to come back into the game.

Both the midfielders in Ferrando's side worked tirelessly, and it was their ability on the ball that helped the Mariners create quick counterattacks.

#3 ATK Mohun Bagan showcased quality and character to come back and secure a heavy win

Dimitri Petratos scored a hattrick today to secure a big win for the Mariners (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

In their previous game, ATK Mohun Bagan lost after taking the lead in the game. Chennaiyin FC exposed a lot of their midfield and defensive flaws.

Kerala Blasters started the game in supreme fashion, taking the lead in the sixth minute and wasting numerous chances in the first 20 minutes. The Mariners, though, pulled up their socks to make sure they didn't keep repeating the mistakes committed in the first game.

The Tuskers had more of the ball possession as they controlled 55 percent of the ball possession. Ferrando made some changes to the way his side played, and that worked to perfection.

Juan Ferrando's side switched to a fast-paced counter-attacking style that hurt the Tuskers. Their clinical finishing in front of the goal meant that they made use of whatever chances they created.

Dimitrios Petratos significantly silenced his critics by scoring a hat trick in one of the most difficult games of the season. The way Petratos finished off his chances, questions of not having a proper No. 9 were thrown into the bin.

Ferrando's move to bench Ashique Kuruniyan at halftime and bring in a proper left back in the form of Subhasish Bose worked to perfection. In the first half, Kerala Blasters used Ashique's side to build most of their attacks making use of the fact that he wasn't a natural wingback.

