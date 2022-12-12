Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters defeated Bengaluru FC 3-2 in their ninth game of the ISL 2022-23 season on Sunday (December 11) in Kochi. It was Bengaluru FC's ninth game of the season as well.

Kerala Blasters have had a decent start to the ISL campaign and came into the game having placed sixth in the points table. The Tuskers have won their last four games and defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in their last game.

Bengaluru FC have had one of their worst starts to the ISL. They came into the game having placed ninth in the points table. They lost their previous game 1-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan.

The match today started with the hosts having more of the ball and creating numerous chances.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 14th minute courtesy of a Sunil Chhetri penalty.

Kerala Blasters upped the tempo after conceding and found the equalizer in the 25th minute as Marko Leskovic slotted the ball into the net.

The Tuskers took the lead in the 43rd minute courtesy of a Dimitrios Diamantakos strike from an Adrian Luna cross.

The hosts were guilty of missing some good chances.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-1 in favor of the Tuskers.

The second half started with Bengaluru FC trying harder and playing a shade better compared to the first half. Kerala Blasters continued to dominate the game and created more chances.

The Kerala Blasters made it 3-1 in the 70th minute when substitute Apostolos Giannou latched onto a brilliant pass from Diamantakos, beat a Bengaluru FC defender and went past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal and slotted the ball into an empty net from a narrow angle. It was probably the first involvement that the substitute had in the game.

Javi Hernandez scored in the 81st minute with a sweetly struck left-footed volley, with Bengaluru FC's goal reducing the margin to one as the scoreboard read 3-2.

The full-time scoreboard read 3-2 in favor of the Tuskers.

With a win today, Kerala Blasters moved to fourth in the points table, while Bengaluru FC remained in ninth place.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 Kerala Blasters have made it five wins in their last five games

The Tuskers made it five in five (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters made it five consecutive wins for the first time in their history. They defeated NorthEast United FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC. The way Kerala Blasters came back after suffering three consecutive defeats is something that deserves praise.

Kerala Blasters have showcased scintillating football in the past five games, and that has been the core reason for their victories.

Ivan Vukomanovic has been inspirational in turning around the fortunes of his side as they moved into fourth place in the points table with a victory today.

The way Kerala Blasters dominated the game today was not something that Bengaluru FC have witnessed against their arch-rivals.

The Tuskers could have easily scored more goals had the likes of Rahul KP and Adrian Luna not missed chances.

Vukomanovic will hope his side can continue this winning run.

#2 Bengaluru FC have deep-rooted problems

Roy Krishna has been poor this season (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC had a good pre-season winning the Durand Cup, everything looked all rosy for the Blues from Bangalore but once the ISL season started the actual picture started becoming clear.

Bengaluru FC signed Roy Krishna this season and the strike pair of Krishna and Sunil Chhetri was something everyone was waiting to see light up the league.

The Blues have managed to score just six goals in nine games, the joint lowest in the league. The strikers have lacked service from midfield and that is another major issue for Simon Grayson's side.

The Blues have just not been able to create enough chances, their midfield has looked lackluster and failed to impress so far in the league.

Apart from a few instances, almost all the players have looked way below the standards that are expected from them.

Bengaluru FC's defense has been poor, with the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Prabir Das having made a lot of errors.

Simon Grayson has a tough task turning around the fortunes of his side. If the side continues to perform like this then questions will be asked about his credibility.

#1 Dimitrios Diamantakos has made it five goals in five games

Diamantakos has been in fine form (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Diamantakos has been in fine form in the last five games. He has scored a goal in each of those five games. His form and goal-scoring record have been crucial for Kerala Blasters as it was his goals that secured crucial victories, especially against Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Diamantakos also had an assist to his name today as he provided the crucial for the third goal that Apostolos Giannou scored.

Diamantakos was also crucial in the build-up play and he constantly engaged the Blues defense. He also tracked back and helped Kerala win a lot of second balls in midfield.

Kerala Blasters will hope Diamantakos keeps on scoring in the upcoming games.

Poll : 0 votes