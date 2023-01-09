Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Mumbai City FC beat Kerala Blasters 4-0 in their 13th game of the ISL 2022-23 season on Sunday, January 8. It was also the Kerala Blasters' 13th game of the season.

It was a super-Sunday encounter with the second-placed team hosting the third-placed team.

Mumbai City FC came into the game being second in the points table, and a win would have taken them to the top spot in the points table. They won their previous game 4-2 against Odisha FC.

Kerala Blasters came into the game placed third in the points table, having won their previous game 3-1 against Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC were the only unbeaten side in the ISL this season, while Kerala were on an eight-game unbeaten streak of their own.

The game started with a bang for the Islanders as Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored the opening goal of the game as he tapped in a rebound from a Bipin Singh shot in the fourth minute.

Des Buckingham's side scored their second goal in the 10th minute when Greg Stewart jumped high and met a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross which beat an onrushing Prabhsukhan Gill.

The Islanders scored their third in the 16th minute when Jorge Diaz found Bipin Singh inside the box and the Manipuri winger scored with a finely hit finesse shot into the top corner of the net.

Mumbai City FC made it four in the 22nd minute when Diaz scored his second of the night after receiving a pass from Ahmed Jahouh.

Kerala Blasters tried hard to score but failed to convert the few chances that they created.

The scoreboard at halftime read 4-0 in favor of the hosts.

The Tuskers came out in the second half with the motive of keeping the scoreline respectable as they played a much better brand of football. Buckingham made some changes to his side and safeguarded his players. The second half saw its fair share of chances being created but neither side managed to score a goal.

With a win today, Mumbai City FC moved to the top of the table.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 Kerala Blasters' eight-game unbeaten streak comes to an end

Kerala Blasters were outplayed today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters were on an eight-game unbeaten run this season. They won their first game of the season but then suffered three consecutive defeats. After those three defeats, the Tuskers bounced back with a bang, winning five consecutive games as they continued their unbeaten run to eight consecutive games, managing to win seven of those eight games.

Kerala Blasters' unbeaten streak came to an end at the hands of Mumbai City FC.

The Islanders completely outplayed the Tuskers and literally finished the game within the first 25 minutes. Overcoming a four-goal deficit was always going to be an uphill task for Ivan Vukomanovic's side.

Kerala Blasters failed to test Phurba Lachenpa much as they managed to get just one shot on target.

Kerala Blasters will hope that their side can bounce back to winning ways from their next match.

#2 Who will stop Mumbai City FC's winning run?

Chhangte had a good game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC have played 13 games so far this season. They have won ten and played a draw in three of those games. The question that everyone now has on their minds is who will stop this Mumbai City FC side.

The way the Islanders have played this season has been nothing less than poetry in motion.

Des Buckingham has managed to turn this Mumbai City FC into beasts of sorts as they have scored 40 goals in the 13 games they have played this season.

The Islanders have been able to mold themselves into a complete team that is not overtly reliant on any single player. Having a strong bench strength and multiple options has helped Buckingham's side in achieving what they have achieved this season.

#1 Mumbai City FC have been ruthless in front of goal

Greg Stewart scored a good goal today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC have scored 40 goals this season in the 13 games they have played, averaging three goals per game. These are massive numbers and the Islanders have been ruthless in front of goal.

Their attacking play has been attractive and pleasing to the eye.

The linkup play between Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte has been mesmerizing, and they have also been terrorizing their opponents.

Buckingham has perfected the combination aspect of his side and the off-the-ball movement has complemented the with-the-ball movement perfectly.

Central midfielders Ahmed Jahouh and Apuia have been superb, and the chemistry between the two has helped the side in defense and attack.

The defensive solidity of the Islanders has helped the attackers play in a more free manner.

Poll : 0 votes