Updated ISL Points Table: Mumbai City FC climb to the top

The ISL Points Table see new leaders after Mumbai City FC came away with 3 points from NorthEast United FC. The Islanders rose to the top of the table with 18 points from their 8 games, leaving Hyderabad FC with 16 points from their 7 games in second place in the ISL Points Table.

Updated ISL Points Table

# Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 8 5 3 0 23 9 14 18 2 7 5 1 1 10 4 6 16 3 7 5 0 2 13 10 3 15 4 6 4 0 2 11 5 6 12 5 7 4 0 3 13 11 2 12 6 6 3 1 2 12 10 2 10 7 7 3 1 3 11 14 -3 10 8 7 2 0 5 8 13 -5 6 9 6 1 1 4 5 11 -6 4 10 6 1 1 4 2 8 -6 4 11 7 0 0 7 3 16 -13 0

As you’d expect, Des Buckingham’s men were in control almost from start to finish, having the lion’s share of the possession, and also peppering NorthEast goalkeeper Mishad Michu with shots throughout the game. 22 in total, 13 of which landed on target.

With Ahmed Jahouh having scored from the spot in the 10th minute, NorthEast United came back into the game when Parthib Gogoi calmly slotted past Phurba Lachenpa. The chance itself came from a glaring error as a poor pass from the Mumbai backline saw Romain Philippoteaux lay it off for the 19-year-old NorthEast striker.

The Highlanders could not build on the momentum from the goal, however. Mumbai City’s dominance continued until it bore fruit in the form of a Bipin Singh header, ably assisted by a peach of a cross from midfield maestro Greg Stewart.

The win was rounded off by Jorge Pereyra Diaz, when he latched onto a rebound after Bipin’s shot was saved by Michu. From then on, Mumbai City managed to see out the game comfortably, with their opponents on the night unable to really create enough chances for themselves.

NorthEast United stay rooted to the bottom of the table

The defeat means that NorthEast United remain at the foot of the ISL Points Table with their seventh straight defeat in seven games. Marco Balbul will need inspiration and a whole lot more if he is to dig his team out of the hole they currently find themselves in.

Following this home defeat against Mumbai, they next travel to Bhubaneshwar to take on high-flying Odisha FC, who have only been beaten by the current top two sides and sit pretty in third place themselves.

