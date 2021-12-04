3 Pro Kabaddi records held by Pardeep Narwal

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has seen a lot of players make their mark over the course of seven seasons since the inception of the league in 2014. However, very few have managed to make an impact like Pardeep Narwal has.

Ever since he made his debut back in the second season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Pardeep Narwal has continued to dazzle the crowds with his displays on the mat. He started his Pro Kabaddi journey with the Bengaluru Bulls but did not get a proper chance to showcase his skills. In PKL Season 2, Narwal played only six matches, managing to score nine points in total.

The major change in Pardeep's journey took place when he was signed by the Patna Pirates for PKL Season 3. He began a flourishing time with the Pirates, winning three championships in a row, making them the most successful team in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Ahead of the upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2021, we will take a look at three unique records that the 'Dubki King' has credited to his name.

#1 Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi History - 1160

Over the course of seven Pro Kabaddi League seasons, we have seen a lot of top Indian kabaddi legends take to the mat. Big names such as Anup Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Rakesh Kumar etc. have enthralled the audience with their skills.

Despite competing with these storied legends of the Indian kabaddi circuit, Pardeep Narwal managed to stand out with his consistent performances. After scoring 131 raids in PKL Season 3, his first with the Patna Pirates, Pardeep leveled up in subsequent seasons.

With his effective raiding, he has managed to garner a humongous total of 1160 raid points in 107 matches. Pardeep leads the second-highest scoring raider (Rahul Chaudhari - 955 raid points) by more than 200 points.

#2 Most Raid Points in a Single Season - 369

Pardeep Narwal won a couple of titles in two consecutive years with the Patna Pirates, establishing himself as their leader on the mat. Narwal took his form into his third season and absolutely let loose on his PKL rivals.

Pardeep Narwal had a monster PKL Season 5 amassing 369 raid points (Image courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

In PKL Season 5, Pardeep Narwal went on a tear against each of his opponents on the mat to amass a mammoth 369 raid points in 26 matches. He went on to score 18 Super Raids and 19 Super 10s throughout the season

This feat has not been matched since then and it would take an incredible season for a raider to break this record.

#3 Most Points in a Single Raid - 8

Pardeep Narwal produced a moment of magic in his illustrious PKL Season 5 campaign.

In the match against Haryana Steelers, Pardeep Narwal went on to score a raid worth eight points. He managed to get six defenders out with his gazelle-like movement, getting his team two all-out points as well.

Patna Pirates @PatnaPirates



#PirateHamla #Pirates #ProKabaddi #HappyBirthdayDubkiKing ⏪ On his special day, let's take a look back at that famous 8-point raid that Pardeep Narwal scored with so much of ease.💚🤩 ⏪ On his special day, let's take a look back at that famous 8-point raid that Pardeep Narwal scored with so much of ease.💚🤩#PirateHamla #Pirates #ProKabaddi #HappyBirthdayDubkiKing https://t.co/LTZIe3bEyb

Also Read Article Continues below

With his arsenal of slick moves, Pardeep used a Dubki, evaded a body hold and rolled past two incoming defenders to sweep the Steelers off the mat. It is highly unlikely that we will see such a raid again in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee