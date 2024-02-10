3 raiders with the most super raids in 1 match of Pro Kabaddi League ft. Parteek Dahiya

Pro Kabaddi League has become one of the most-followed sports tournaments in the world in a short amount of time. In just a decade, the league has built a fan following of millions, with 12 franchises spending enormous money to acquire the best kabaddi talents from across the globe.

Unsurprisingly, the lives of players have changed in the last decade because of the Pro Kabaddi League. One of the major reasons behind PKL's quick growth has been the excitement that the sport brings. In just 40 minutes, fans witness thrilling encounters on the kabaddi mat.

Raiding is an important part of kabaddi, and every raider aims to execute super raids for his team. A super raid means that the raider has earned three or more points in one attempt. The opposition defence generally does not commit too many errors in the same match, which is why it is rare to see a single player executing multiple super raids in the same game.

However, here's a list of three such raiders who have executed the most number of super raids in a single Pro Kabaddi League match.

#3 Pardeep Narwal - 3 super raids vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League season 3

Pardeep Narwal announced his arrival in PKL during the tournament's third season. He played as a substitute raider for the Bengaluru Bulls in season two. Ahead of PKL 3, Patna Pirates signed him and regularly gave him opportunities to play on the mat.

Narwal justified the faith shown by the Patna team management as he helped the team win their first championship. During one of the league stage matches against the Telugu Titans, Narwal brought his 'A' game to the table and earned 24 raid points, executing three super raids.

The opposition defense featured the likes of Dharamraj Cheralathan, Manoj Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Sanju, and Meraj Sheykh. However, no one could stop Pardeep as he earned 19 touch points and five bonus points in 25 raids. Quite surprisingly, Patna lost that match by 41-42.

#2 Parteek Dahiya - 3 super raids vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Gujarat Giants' rising star Parteek Dahiya joined this elite club of raiders last night during the match against the Bengal Warriors. Dahiya, who did not get a chance to play for the Giants initially in PKL 10, cemented his place in the team by scoring 12 raid points after coming in a substitute.

Dahiya tormented the Bengal defense by pulling off three super raids. Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde and Akshay Kumar were helpless as Parteek powered the Giants to a 42-31 win.

#1 Rishank Devadiga - 4 super raids vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League season 5

The record for the most super raids by a player in a single PKL game belongs to Rishank Devadiga. Captaining the UP Yoddhas in their first season in PKL 5, Devadiga earned 28 raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The star raider went in to raid 27 times and got tackled only once. Four out of his 19 successful raids were super raids. Somvir Shekhar, Sidharth, Nitin Rawal, Navneet Gautam and Manoj Dhull failed to keep Rishank down that night as Jaipur suffered a 32-53 loss.