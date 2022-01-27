5 teams with the most tied games in Pro Kabaddi history

Pro Kabaddi 2022 is currently underway in Bengaluru, with 12 franchises from different parts of India vying for the title in the eighth edition of the league.

Although a lot of matches are still left in the competition, one can easily say that PKL 8 has been the most closely-contested season of all time. The score difference in matches has been very low, and fans have already witnessed 15 tied matches this season.

On that note, we will look at the top five franchises to have played the highest number of tied matches in PKL history.

#5 U Mumba - 11 tied matches in Pro Kabaddi

Season 2 champions U Mumba are one of five franchises to have played more than 10 tied matches in PKL history. The Mumbai-based team has played 13 games in Pro Kabaddi 2022 so far, with five of them ending in a tie.

U Mumba have been a part of the PKL since the first season, but they have never played so many ties in any of the previous seasons.

#4 Tamil Thalaivas - 11 tied matches in PKL

Although the Tamil Thalaivas did not play in the first four seasons of the PKL, they hold fourth position on this list with 11 tied matches. Many fans have nicknamed them 'Tamil Tielaivas' because of their involvement in many tied games.

The Thalaivas started the season with a draw against the Telugu Titans. So far, they have played six ties in PKL 8.

#3 Patna Pirates - 12 tied matches in Pro Kabaddi

Three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates have been a part of 12 tied matches in PKL history. Like U Mumba, they have been a part of the league since its inception.

The Pirates have played just a solitary draw in PKL 8 so far. In Season 5, Patna played five ties en route to their third PKL championship.

#2 Bengal Warriors - 14 tied matches in PKL

Defending champions Bengal Warriors have been a part of 14 tied games in the PKL. Not many fans will remember that the Warriors played out the first draw in the tournament's history when they held the Telugu Titans 34-34 in the inaugural season.

During the fifth season, the Warriors played six tied matches - the most by them in any PKL tournament.

#1 Telugu Titans - 17 tied matches in PKL

The Telugu Titans have been involved in the first and the latest tied game of PKL 8. As mentioned ahead, the Titans played a 34-34 draw with the Bengal Warriors in the first season.

Most recently, they played a 39-39 draw with the Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2022. It was their third drawn match of PKL 8 and the 17th one overall.

It will be interesting to see if any franchise can break the Titans' record for the most tied encounters involving one team. As of now, Tamil Thalaivas seem the favorites to break it.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee