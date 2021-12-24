BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 9

The Bengal Warriors will take on the Gujarat Giants in Match 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 24 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Bengal Warriors are placed fourth in the points table, while the Giants are placed one spot above their opponents and find themselves in the third position.

The Bengal Warriors were victorious in their season opener against UP Yoddha. They won the game 38 - 33 and will look to add another positive result to their tally. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, also started their campaign with a bang. They defeated the inaugural edition winners Jaipur Pink Panthers 34 - 27.

Both sides are on a roll, having won their season openers. They will give it their all as they look to extend their winning run in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The two sides have several experienced players in their ranks and will bank on their leadership to come out on top in this fixture.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Match 9th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 24th, 2021, Friday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J., Parveen, Abozar Mohajermighani, Rinku Narwal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Gujarat Giants

Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh HS.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku Narwal, Abozar Mohajermighani, Maruti Ernak, Pardeep Kumar-I, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh Narwal, Rishank Devadiga.

Captain: Maruti Ernak; Vice-Captain: Rakesh Narwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parveen, Ravinder Pahal, Maruti Ernak, Pardeep Kumar-I, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh, Maninder Singh, Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Maninder Singh; Vice-Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh

