BEN vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 73

Bengal Warriors will go head-to-head with Gujarat Giants in the 73rd game of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi on Saturday (November 12) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Warriors, who're coming off a 41-41 draw against UP Yoddhas, are ninth in the points table. However, a win here could take them into the top half. In a high-scoring game, the performance of their cover defenders let the Warriors down.

Meanwhile, a well-rested Gujarat Giants beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44 in their last outing five days ago. Even though they're 11th in the standings, a win could take them to sixth, and that shows how tight the competition is this season. Parteek Dhaiya's 15 raid points and a Super 10 from Rakesh Sungroya were their biggest positives from the Bulls game.

With both teams looking to drag themselves up the points table, this should make for an interesting watch.

BEN vs GUJ Match Details

The Bengal Warriors and the Giants will square off in the first game of a tripleheader at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 73

Date and Time: November 12, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BEN vs GUJ Recent Form Guide

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

BEN vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sangroya, Parteek Dhaiya, Manuj, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, and Vijin Thangadurai

BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 73

Raider - Maninder Singh

The in-form Singh should be your go-to pick from among the raiders. He will look to carry his form from the previous game.

Defender - Girish Maruti Ernak

Likewise, your best bet in defence should be Girish Ernak. While he has been beaten to the top of the defenders' standings by Ankush, he still has had a solid season. Ernak has a good chance of adding to his 36 tackle points.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dhaiya

The in-form Parteek Dhaiya has the highest point-scoring potential in this game. The all-rounder has stepped up and picked up both touch and tackle points when most needed. After a mammoth 142-point haul in his previous game, he's a must-have.

BEN vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Parteek Dhaiya

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 73

Player Name Rakesh Sangroya Maninder Singh Girish Maruti Ernak Parteek Dhaiya Manuj

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Despite his price of 12.5 credits, Parteek is a premium pick for this game. He's in great form and shouldn't be overlooked for Deepak Niwas Hooda or Arkam Shaikh. As mentioned before, he's a must-have.

BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Rinku Narwal, Manuj, and Shubham Shinde

All-Rounders: Parteek Dhaiya

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Parteek Dhaiya | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Manuj, and Shubham Shinde

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda and Parteek Dhaiya

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Rakesh Sungroya

Captain: Maninder Singh. | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya

