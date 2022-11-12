BEN vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 73

Bengal Warriors will go head-to-head with Gujarat Giants in the 73rd game of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi on Saturday (November 12) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
The Warriors, who're coming off a 41-41 draw against UP Yoddhas, are ninth in the points table. However, a win here could take them into the top half. In a high-scoring game, the performance of their cover defenders let the Warriors down.
Meanwhile, a well-rested Gujarat Giants beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44 in their last outing five days ago. Even though they're 11th in the standings, a win could take them to sixth, and that shows how tight the competition is this season. Parteek Dhaiya's 15 raid points and a Super 10 from Rakesh Sungroya were their biggest positives from the Bulls game.
With both teams looking to drag themselves up the points table, this should make for an interesting watch.
BEN vs GUJ Match Details
The Bengal Warriors and the Giants will square off in the first game of a tripleheader at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 73
Date and Time: November 12, 2022; 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
BEN vs GUJ Recent Form Guide
Bengal Warriors Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W
Gujarat Giants Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L
BEN vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s
Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update
No major injury concerns
Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7
Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde
Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update
No major injury concerns
Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7
Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sangroya, Parteek Dhaiya, Manuj, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, and Vijin Thangadurai
BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 73
Raider - Maninder Singh
The in-form Singh should be your go-to pick from among the raiders. He will look to carry his form from the previous game.
Defender - Girish Maruti Ernak
Likewise, your best bet in defence should be Girish Ernak. While he has been beaten to the top of the defenders' standings by Ankush, he still has had a solid season. Ernak has a good chance of adding to his 36 tackle points.
All-Rounder - Parteek Dhaiya
The in-form Parteek Dhaiya has the highest point-scoring potential in this game. The all-rounder has stepped up and picked up both touch and tackle points when most needed. After a mammoth 142-point haul in his previous game, he's a must-have.
BEN vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Maninder Singh
Parteek Dhaiya
Five Must-Picks for BEN vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 73
Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022
Despite his price of 12.5 credits, Parteek is a premium pick for this game. He's in great form and shouldn't be overlooked for Deepak Niwas Hooda or Arkam Shaikh. As mentioned before, he's a must-have.
BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Rinku Narwal, Manuj, and Shubham Shinde
All-Rounders: Parteek Dhaiya
Raiders: Maninder Singh and Rakesh Sangroya
Captain: Parteek Dhaiya | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh
BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Manuj, and Shubham Shinde
All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda and Parteek Dhaiya
Raiders: Maninder Singh and Rakesh Sungroya
Captain: Maninder Singh. | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya