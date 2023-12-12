BEN vs PAT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 20

Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates go head-to-head in the 20th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Tuesday, December 12, in Bengaluru.

The Bengal Warriors are yet to lose a game this season. They have managed two wins and a draw. With 13 points, they are currently placed second in the points table.

Patna Pirates haven't lost a match in PKL 10 so far as well. They have won both the games they have played and occupy the fourth position with ten points.

With two unbeaten teams facing off, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Heading into this exciting clash, let's look at the head-to-head record between BEN and PAT in PKL.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi

Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates have faced off 21 times in Pro Kabaddi so far. The battle has been dominated by a single team, that is the Patna Pirates. The Pirates have beaten the Warriors as many as 13 times.

The Bengal Warriors have managed to defeat Patna only five times. Three matches have ended with no result, being tied contests.

Patna Pirates will take confidence from this record. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors will have a point to prove when they take on the three-time champions.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 5

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 13

Matches with No Result - 3

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

Patna Pirates have dominated the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between these two sides as well. They have won two out of the three games.

Their most recent encounter last season was a comfortable victory for the Pirates. Ranjit Naik picked up 11 points while Mohammadreza Shadloui picked up seven points for Patna.

In the other match in season nine, the Bengal Warriors thrashed the Pirates to register a massive win. Captain Maninder Singh bagged 12 points while Shrikant Jadhav picked up nine points as well.

Patna emerged victorious in their last meeting in season eight. Sachin was their top scorer with 11 points.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates matches in the PKL:

PAT (49) beat BEN (38) by 11 points, on December 10, 2022. BEN (54 ) beat PAT (26) by 28 points, on October 15, 2022. PAT (38) beat BEN (29) by 9 points, on February 6, 2022.