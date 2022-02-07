BEN vs TEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 101

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in the 101st match of the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 on Monday, February 7. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Warriors are currently placed 11th in the PKL standings, with 41 points from 17 games. They have seven wins and nine losses thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Their remaining one game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Titans are reeling at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi points table with just 23 points from 16 matches. They have only one win and three draws to their name in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The club has lost 12 group stage matches and another loss would see them get knocked out of the competition.

The Bengal Warriors lost their previous PKL match against the Patna Pirates by 11 points. They have only one win in their last five games and will need to get back on track before time runs out.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, lost against UP Yoddha by four points. They haven't won any of their last five games and haven't been up to the mark so far this season.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Match 101, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 7th February 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit Nirwal/Parveen Satpal

Telugu Titans

Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Manish/Adarsh T, Prince D, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Kandola, Akash Choudhary, Ran Singh, Prince D, T Adarsh, Maninder Singh, Galla Raju.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Ran Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Manish, Ankit Beniwal, Maninder Singh, Rajnish.

Captain: Ankit Beniwal | Vice-Captain: Rajnish

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava