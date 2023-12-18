BEN vs UP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 18, 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN) will take on UP Yoddhas (UP) in the 29th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023/24 at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune, on Monday, at 8:00 p.m. IST.

Bengal Warriors got off to a perfect start in their PKL 2023 campaign. They started their journey with three wins and a tie in their first four games. However, in their previous fixture against Puneri Paltan, the Warriors looked out of touch. They suffered a heavy 49-19 defeat that left them rethinking their strategies.

The Warriors still hold the top spot in the table and will look to make a comeback in this game against the Yoddhas.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas has had a decent start so far. They stand at the eighth spot with two wins and as many losses but would have hoped for better, given the strength of their squad.

The Yoddhas come into this game on the back of a hard-fought 38-36 loss against Bengaluru Bulls. They have it in them to dominate any side, but the team hasn’t clicked collectively yet.

Both teams have well-settled lineups with multiple match winners who can change the course of the match in no time.

On that note, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the BEN vs UP match.

#3 Surender Gill (UP) - 14.5 credits

Surender Gill plays for UP Yoddhas in PKL 2023 (Image via PKL)

Surender Gill, who was expected to play the supporting role to Pardeep Narwal, has overshadowed his more fancied teammate. Surender has been UP’s lead raider with 42 raid points from four outings, including two Super 10s.

He has been consistent and doesn’t give away points easily, which is reflected in his having an 80 not-out percentage. You can surely bank on him as your captain in the BEN vs UP dream11 team.

#2 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Maninder Singh escapes against Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2023 (Image via PKL)

Mighty Maninder Singh is one of the best captain picks for your BEN vs UP dream11 team. He is amongst the few raiders in PKL who can take away the game from the opposition single-handedly.

Maninder hasn’t had an ideal season so far, as per his standards, but still has 52 raid points in five games. This shows how lethal he can be if he gets into his best form. Maninder will surely prove to be a key player for Bengal to deal with Sumit, who has been brilliant for UP at the left corner.

#1 Shubham Shinde (UP) - 14.5 credits

Shubham Shinde attempts a tackle against Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2023 (Image via PKL)

Shubham Shinde looks like a risky pick for captaincy in your BEN vs UP dream11 team but can be worth it. Playing at the right corner, he is currently leading the charts for the most tackle points in PKL 2023.

He has 19 tackle points to his name in five outings and can prove to be a nightmare for the opposition raiders. If there’s any player who can stop Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, it's Shubham Shinde, given how he has played so far this season.

The Warriors will surely expect him to take on the UP Raiders and help them keep the top spot on the points table.