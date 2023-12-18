BEN vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 29

Bengal Warriors will cross swords with UP Yoddhas in the 29th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 18, Monday.

Under the captaincy of Maninder Singh, Bengal Warriors continue to lead the standings with three wins, one draw, and a loss in five games so far, carrying 18 valuable points. They have been on point in both raiding and defense departments.

They are entering this encounter on the back of a massive and surprising loss over Puneri Paltan by 19-49. They would be aiming to get back to winning ways and turn the tables, strengthening their pole position.

On the other hand, Pardeep Narwal’s UP Yoddhas are at the eighth rank with two wins, and two losses from four games, bagging 12 points. Pardeep Narwal, who is yet to bring out his best game, is one of the raiders to watch out for.

In their recent game, UP Yoddhas suffered a close defeat over Bengaluru Bulls by 36-38. They would be hitting the drawing board and correcting their mistakes to stand a chance to find a better spot in the tally.

BEN vs UP Match Details

Match: BEN vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 29

Date and Time: December 18, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

BEN vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (c), Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Aditya S.

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (c), Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep, Vijay Malik, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

BEN vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 29

Raider - Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors' raider Maninder Singh is in the fifth slot in the successful raids tally. In 73 attempts, the star raider has bagged 52 total raid points with three Super 10s.

With an average of 10 raid points per match, the 33-year-old is the best raider to have as a skipper in your fantasy XI. Known for outwitting defenders through his well-timed and calculated risks, Maninder's highly agile athletic moves are the reason behind his impressive run in this campaign.

Defender - Shubham Shinde

Shubham Shinde, the Bengal Warriors' star player, is the best defender of the campaign with 18 successful tackles in five games so far. With 19 tackle points from 29 attempts and a High 5, the 24-year-old is the safest vice-captain to have in your fantasy XI.

The defender from Ratnagiri has a 62% tackle success rate this season and would be aiming to improve his numbers in the game against UP Yoddhas.

All-Rounder - Gurdeep

Gurdeep is one of the few players to watch out for from the UP Yoddhas team in this game. In just four games, he has racked up 12 tackle points in 17 attempts with one super tackle and a High 5.

Gurdeep emerges as a noteworthy all-rounder with an impressive 65% tackle success rate, making him a compelling choice as a vice-captain to keep in your fantasy XI. However, he hasn't made it to the raiding statistics this season yet.

BEN vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Shubham Shinde

Surender Gill

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 29

Shubham Shinde, Maninder Singh, Surender Gill, Sumit, Gurdeep

BEN vs UP Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Bengal Warriors are outright favorites to win this encounter and it’s advisable to have more players from their side to stand a chance to make the most of the game. However, UP Yoddhas all-rounder Gurdeep is one of the under-rated players, who can give valuable fantasy points. He can be a decent vice-captain in mega leagues.

BEN vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Sumit, Vaibhav Garje

All-Rounders: Gurdeep, Nitin Kumar

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Surender Gill

Captain: Shubham Shinde I Vice-Captain: Sumit

BEN vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sumit

All-Rounders: Gurdeep

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Surender Gill

Captain: Maninder Singh I Vice-Captain: Surender Gill