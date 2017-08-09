Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bulls vs Warriors
Will the Bulls be able to get past the Bengal hurdle?
Match No. 20 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will witness the Bengaluru Bulls locking horns against the Warriors from Bengal at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur. While the Bulls played out a draw against the Telugu Titans last night, the Warriors are coming into this match on the back of a huge win against the UP Yoddha.
Bengaluru Bulls predicted lineup
Rohit Kumar (c) [Raider]
After three successive Super-10's most teams have gone ahead with the strategy of relegating him to the bench and thus restricting his attack, a remedy for which will have to surface.
Ajay [Raider]
Ajay needs to bag more touch points on raid rather than the bonus when in a situation where he has to revive a depleted side.
Mahender Singh [Left Cover Defender]
He needs to step up his game to a newer level having played quite a few matches and become a force to reckon with for the rival raiders.
Preetam Chhillar [All-rounder]
The ability to raid occasionally as well as be ever-present in the defence makes him an ideal addition to the starting seven.
Ashish Kumar [All-rounder]
He is a key cog in the machine for the Bulls for he assists the attack and lends a supportive hand in the defence.
Ravinder Pahal [Right Corner Defender]
We saw classic ankle holds, thigh holds and blocks from this man in earlier encounters and he just needs to increase the frequency of these tackles.
Sachin Kumar [Left Corner Defender]
He has been given an increased opportunity to shine in the defence and should make the most of the same.
Bengal Warriors predicted line-up
Surjeet (C) [Right cover defender]
Surjeet came into his own in the match against the UP Yoddha wherein he may not have fetched a lot of points but marshalled his troops effectively especially in the defence.
Ran Singh [All-rounder]
He was lethal in the defence with classic hold and block, notching a High-5 in the last match.
Jang Kun Lee [Raider]
The Korean has started off the season in quite some form with an average of 7.5 points from the two matches so far.
Maninder Singh [Raider]
On his comeback, Maninder carried on right from where he left in the first season, spearheading the attack for his team.
Srikanth Tewthia [All-rounder]
He should avoid silly mistakes of initiating hasty advance tackles and thus be giving away free points to the opposition.
Rahul Kumar [Defender]
One of the lesser experienced fellows in the squad, Rahul has to buckle up in the defence in order to stop the raiders in their tracks.
Vinod Kumar [All-rounder]
He was quite impressive in the last showcasing a variety of skills from frog jumps and dubkis to body blocks and holds.