Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bulls vs Warriors

Will the Bulls be able to get past the Bengal hurdle?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 09 Aug 2017, 11:32 IST

Bengaluru Bulls will take on the Bengal Warriors in Nagpur today

Match No. 20 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will witness the Bengaluru Bulls locking horns against the Warriors from Bengal at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur. While the Bulls played out a draw against the Telugu Titans last night, the Warriors are coming into this match on the back of a huge win against the UP Yoddha.

Bengaluru Bulls predicted lineup

Rohit Kumar (c) [Raider]

After three successive Super-10's most teams have gone ahead with the strategy of relegating him to the bench and thus restricting his attack, a remedy for which will have to surface.

Ajay [Raider]

Ajay needs to bag more touch points on raid rather than the bonus when in a situation where he has to revive a depleted side.

Mahender Singh [Left Cover Defender]

He needs to step up his game to a newer level having played quite a few matches and become a force to reckon with for the rival raiders.

Preetam Chhillar [All-rounder]

The ability to raid occasionally as well as be ever-present in the defence makes him an ideal addition to the starting seven.

Ashish Kumar [All-rounder]

He is a key cog in the machine for the Bulls for he assists the attack and lends a supportive hand in the defence.

Ravinder Pahal [Right Corner Defender]

We saw classic ankle holds, thigh holds and blocks from this man in earlier encounters and he just needs to increase the frequency of these tackles.

Sachin Kumar [Left Corner Defender]

He has been given an increased opportunity to shine in the defence and should make the most of the same.

Bengal Warriors predicted line-up

Surjeet (C) [Right cover defender]

Surjeet came into his own in the match against the UP Yoddha wherein he may not have fetched a lot of points but marshalled his troops effectively especially in the defence.

Ran Singh [All-rounder]

He was lethal in the defence with classic hold and block, notching a High-5 in the last match.

Jang Kun Lee [Raider]

The Korean has started off the season in quite some form with an average of 7.5 points from the two matches so far.

Maninder Singh [Raider]

On his comeback, Maninder carried on right from where he left in the first season, spearheading the attack for his team.

Srikanth Tewthia [All-rounder]

He should avoid silly mistakes of initiating hasty advance tackles and thus be giving away free points to the opposition.

Rahul Kumar [Defender]

One of the lesser experienced fellows in the squad, Rahul has to buckle up in the defence in order to stop the raiders in their tracks.

Vinod Kumar [All-rounder]

He was quite impressive in the last showcasing a variety of skills from frog jumps and dubkis to body blocks and holds.