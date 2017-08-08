Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will the Titans be able to tame the Bengaluru Bulls?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 08 Aug 2017, 11:41 IST

The Bulls won the first match comfortably

The 19th match of the Pro Kabaddi League will witness the Telugu Titans taking the battle across to the home team, Bengaluru Bulls at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Indore.

Both the teams are coming off big margin losses against the same opposition, Patna Pirates and will be eager to overturn the tide and register a win in the second encounter of the day.

The Telugu Titans will be playing their first match at Nagpur post the dismal performance in their home leg in Hyderabad wherein they lost five consecutive matches. Rahul Chaudhari came back in form in the last encounter, notching up a Super 10 but that was not enough to win that match and he will be looking to lead his team by example this time around and power them to a win.

He is supported by Nilesh Salunke and Vikas Tanwar, both of whom have put in a decent performance. The key factor to their success will be the trio of Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana and young gun Vishal Bhardwaj coming good in the defense.

The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, started off the season with good wins initially before faltering against the Pirates. The captain Rohit Kumar leads from the front and amassed three successive Super-10's in the first three matches. He is assisted in the attack by former Jaipur recruit, Ajay Kumar who is an expert when it comes to do-or-die raids.

The defense is manned by the experienced campaigner, Ravinder Pahal alongside Mahender Singh and all-rounder Ashish Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match prediction

The Bulls are playing on their home ground and have also had a good record before the loss against Patna Pirates. The team has showcased an all-round performance with Rohit Kumar specifically leading the charge with his rampant raiding on the mat. Thus, they will be a great force to reckon with for the Telugu Titans who have had their worst possible start to the season with five losses in a row.

The Titans will have to buckle up when it comes to their defence and for this particular aspect, the likes of Rakesh Kumar and Rohit Rana will have to take the responsibility on their shoulders to stop the Bengaluru raiders in their tracks. Moreover, the Bulls, have already defeated the Titans when the teams last clashed against each other in Hyderabad and will look to get a similar result.

Also read: Video: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Nilesh Shinde dashes out Sandeep Narwal, hailed as greatest tackle in PKL history