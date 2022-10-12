BLR vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 14

The Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) will square off against the Bengal Warriors (BEN) in the 14th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, October 12, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both sides come into this match on the back of wins of heavily contrasting margins. While the Bulls edged out Puneri Paltan in a narrow 41-39 contest, the Warriors absolutely thumped the Telugu Titans 45-25.

Nevertheless, both teams must be filled with confidence and energy heading into this game. The Bulls' new-look side seems to be clicking well, with Vikash Khandola, Bharat, and Neeraj Narwal working well as a raiding unit.

For the Warriors, Deepak Niwas Hooda's return to form against the Titans was a huge positive, and they'll hope he can keep it going. Girish Ernak's showings at left corner have been hugely impressive as well.

BLR vs BEN Match Details

The Bulls and the Warriors will clash in the first match of a doubleheader. The match starts at 07.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLR vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: October 12, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BLR vs BEN Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: W W

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W L

BEN vs TEL Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 14

Raider - Bharat

While there are plenty of big-name raiders in this game, Bengaluru Bulls' young gun Bharat is one to watch out for. He's currently the Bulls' highest point-scorer, one ahead of Vikash Khandala, and picked up a Super 10 in their win against the Paltan.

With him getting enough raids to showcase his quality, we could see him add another Super 10 to his tally.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

The Bengaluru Bulls' right corner has put in a decent shift so far, scoring seven tackle points in two matches. He'll need to be at his best to stop the marauding Bengal raiders.

All-Rounder - Deepak Niwas Hooda

After a torrid first match, it was a return to form for Deepak Niwas Hooda, who contributed nine raid points and two tackle points against the Telugu Titans. If he's back in form, he almost becomes a must-have among all-rounders.

BLR vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Vikash Khandola

Vikash Khandola seems to be settling in well with the Bengaluru Bulls. He isn't a direct replacement for the explosive point-scorer that Pawan was, but he has gone about collecting points in his composed and assured manner. He will be the side's lead raider and remains a bankable captaincy option.

Girish Maruti Ernak

Girish Ernak has made a really strong start in the left corner for the Warriors. He needs to carry on in the same vein against a formidable Bulls raiding unit and could reward his owners with another Dream11 haul.

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 14

Player Name Maninder Singh Girish Ernak Vikash Khandola Mahender Singh Saurabh Nandal

BLR vs BEN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Both teams should have a fairly settled combination coming into this match. Back their main players for points, with most of them in good form. Aman and Bharat could prove to be handy differentials from the Bulls.

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Aman-II, and Saurabh Nandal.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Vikash Khandola, and Shrikant Jadhav

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, and Saurabh Nandal.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Vikash Khandola, and Bharat-II.

Captain: Vikash Khandola | Vice-Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak.

