BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 99

The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in the 99th match of the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 on Sunday, February 6. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Bulls are currently placed third in the PKL standings with 54 points from 18 games. They have nine wins and seven losses to their name, while a couple of games ended in draws. A win against the Gujarat-based club on Sunday would see the Bulls move atop the points table.

Meanwhile, the Giants find themselves in 11th place with 38 points from 15 encounters. They have five wins and seven losses so far this season. Their remaining three games ended in draws.

The Bengaluru Bulls drew their previous PKL match against Dabang Delhi KC. Both sides scored 36 points each and had to split points. They are on a two-match unbeaten streak and will look to extend this lead going forward in the competition.

The Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, lost their previous encounter against the Pana Pirates by 20 points. With the league reaching its business end, both sides will look to get back to winning ways.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 99, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: 6th February 2022, Sunday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

More GB, Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal, Ankit, Bharat, Aman.

Gujarat Giants

Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Pardeep Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Girish Maruti Ernak, Bharat, Pardeep Kumar, Pawan Sherawat, Ajay Kumar.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohit Sehrawat, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Sherawat, Deepak Narwal

Captain: Aman | Vice-Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal

Edited by Diptanil Roy