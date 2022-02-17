BLR vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 125

The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in the 125th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Thursday, February 17. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Bulls are placed sixth in the PKL standings with 61 points from 21 games this season. They have ten wins and nine losses so far in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. A couple of games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Steelers find themselves placed fourth in the PKL standings with 63 points from 20 games. They have registered ten wins and seven draws in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, while their remaining three games ended in draws.

The Bengaluru Bulls lost their previous match against the Patna Pirates by a couple of points. They will look to register a victory today and ensure they make it to the knockout stage.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, defeated U Mumba by 11 points in their previous outing. They are likely to make it to the playoffs but will look for a top-two finish for a better advantage.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, Match 125, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 17, 2022, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

More GB, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Aman.

Haryana Steelers

Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Vijay Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Aman, Surender Nada, Mahender Singh, GB More, Vikash Kandola, Ashish.

Captain: Vikash Kandola | Vice-Captain: Ashish

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saurabh Nandal, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Mayur Jagannath, GB More, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Bharat.

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar