BLR vs TEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 24, 2023

Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will square off in the 39th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday (December 24).

After two back-to-back wins, Bengaluru Bulls suffered their fifth loss against Puneri Paltan by 43-18. Both raiding and defensive departments failed to perform and were all-out three times. Rohit Kumar was the standout defender with six successful tackles while Vikash Kandola claimed five raid points.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans finally tasted their first success in the previous game against Haryana Steelers, winning by 36-37. Pawan Sehrawat played a captain’s role in the raiding department claiming a Super 10 while in the defense Sandeep Dhull and Ajith Pawar claimed a High 5 each.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BLR vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Saurabh Nandal (BLR) - 13.0 credits

Saurabh Nandal (left) with an ankle hold against Pardeep Narwal (Credits: PKL)

Bengaluru Bulls’ captain Saurabh Nandal has been their top defender in the ongoing PKL 10 season. He has claimed 17 tackle points from as many successful tackles, including one High 5.

Despite experiencing only one successful tackle out of five attempts, Nandal is determined to regain his form in the upcoming match. He is a fine candidate for the captain/vice-captain position in your BLR vs TEL Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Bharat Hooda (BLR) - 15.0 credits

Bharat Hooda in action against Yoddhas (Credits: PKL)

Bharat Hooda has secured a spot among the top ten raiders of the season, accumulating 56 raid points from 43 successful raids. His impressive record includes three Super 10s and an equal number of Super raids, contributing to an average of eight raid points. However, he underperformed in the last game with just one successful raid

Interestingly, the Bengaluru Bulls' raider has showcased a defensive side by claiming four tackle points in six attempts, demonstrating his all-round approach to the game.

Given his versatility, Bharat stands as one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain of your BLR vs TEL Dream11 teams.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 14.5 credits

Pawan Sehrawat with a multipoint raid against Haryana Steelers (Credits: PKL)

The “Hi-Flyer” Pawan Sehrawat has been the most consistent raider for the Telugu Titans. He achieved his fifth Super 10 in the previous match against the Steelers and played a crucial role in driving his side to victory.

With 63 raid points earned from 50 successful raids, Pawan also has one Super raid in his account. Undoubtedly, the Titan’s skipper is a worthy pick for the captain/vice-captain of your BLR vs TEL Dream11 team.