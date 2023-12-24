BLR vs TEL head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 39

The 39th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match will see the Bengaluru Bulls taking on the Telugu Titans on Sunday, December 24, in Chennai.

This season has been a poor one for the Bengaluru Bulls this far. They have only managed to win two matches, crashing to five defeats. The Bulls have failed to be up to the mark consistently.

The Titans finally registered their maiden PKL 10 win in their last match after suffering defeats in all of their first five games. Yet, they remain at the bottom of the table.

As two teams desperate for a win go up against each other, it is expected to be a nail-biting contest. Ahead of the same, let's look at the head-to-head record between BLR and TEL in PKL:

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record in PKL

Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans have faced each other 21 times in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bulls have an impressive record against the Titans. They have dominated their southern neighbors, beating them 14 times out of these 21 meetings.

The Titans have only managed to defeat the Bulls three times. Four matches between the two sides have ended in a tie. In a dire state, the Bulls will certainly draw confidence looking at their head-to-head record against the Titans.

Telugu Titans, however, will aim for a solid performance against the former PKL champions.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 14

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 3

Matches tied - 4

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi matches

Bengaluru Bulls have the odds in their favor, looking at their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings against the Titans. The Bulls have shown complete dominance, winning all three matches.

Telugu Titans have a sorry record against the Bulls even as far as their last three face-offs are concerned.

In their last meeting in season 9, Siddharth Desai amassed 18 points for the Titans. However, a combined effort from Bharat (17 points) and Neeraj Narwal (13 points) led the Bulls to a fine win.

The Bulls put up a complete team performance in their other meeting last season, making it two out of two wins against the Titans.

In their last encounter in season 8, the then Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat led from the front, scoring 12 points.

Here's a short summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BLR (49) beat TEL (38) by 11 points, November 15, 2022. BLR (34) beat TEL (29) by 5 points, October 07, 2022. BLR (36) beat TEL (31) by 5 points, January 23, 2022.