Pro Kabaddi 2023: Which team is Pawan Sehrawat playing for in PKL 10?

Indian men's Kabaddi team captain Pawan Sehrawat will don the Telugu Titans shirt in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10. He will also lead the Hyderabad-based outfit as they look to win their elusive title this year.

The star Indian raider was sold to Telugu Titans for a whopping ₹2.61 crore, making him the most expensive player in PKL history. He broke his own auction record after fetching ₹2.26 crore from Tamil Thailavas last season.

However, Pawan Sehrawat's time with the Thailavas lasted for just 10 minutes on the pitch after he suffered a knee iniury in their opening game of PKL 2022 against Gujarat Giants. He was ruled out of the remaining season after he couldn't recover in time.

Sehrawat will once again face Gujarat Giants in the opening game of the PKL 2023. He will meet his Iranian counterpart Fazel Atrachali on the other side of the court.

Sehrawat comes into the tournament after leading India to their eighth gold medal in the men's Kabaddi event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Which all teams has Pawan Sehrawat played for in the Pro Kabbadi League?

Pawan Sehrawat has played for three teams in the last eight seasons of the PKL. The Telugu Titans will be his fourth franchise in the premier league for the sport.

He started his journey with Bengaluru Bulls in 2016 and then moved to Gujarat Giants in 2017. He returned to the Bengaluru outfit with his second stint stretching for four seasons on the trot.

The Delhi-born player was roped in by Tamil Thalaivas for a huge sum but played just one game last season. Sehrawat is on the verge of completing 1000 raid points in season 10. With 987 raid points, he is on fifth spot in the list of raiders with most points in the PKL.