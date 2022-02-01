BLR vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 87

The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with UP Yoddha in Match 87 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, February 1. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Bulls are currently placed second in the points table with 46 points from 16 matches so far this season. They have eight wins and seven losses to their name, while one game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddha find themselves in seventh place with 40 points to their name from 14 games. They have registered five wins and six losses this season. Their remaining three games ended in draws.

The Bulls lost their previous encounter against Tamil Thalaivas by 18 points. They will look to put the loss behind them and come back stronger when they take on the Uttar Pradesh-based club on Tuesday.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, lost against Puneri Paltan by six points. A win against the Bulls would see them move to fourth position in the PKL standings.

Both sides lost their previous PKL encounters and will look to come back stronger with the league reaching its business end.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Match 87, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 1, 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Aman

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Mohammad Taghi, Ashu Singh

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Pawan Sherawat, Pardeep Narwal, Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar