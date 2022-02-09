Extra 'badam' and outdoor games: How Pro Kabaddi 2022 coaches are keeping their players sane and healthy inside the PKL bio-bubble 

Four walls, one TV, a big bed and one balcony from where you can try your luck at interacting with some of your best mates from other teams. Bio-bubble life in the world of sport has come with its fair share of challenges, and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has fought its way through to a little over a month without much damage.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 is the first edition of India's second-most watched franchise league that's been held amidst the pandemic, and while PKL players haven't had the luxury of a social life, they are fortunate enough to mingle with their own.

For a sport that's based entirely on physical contact, the irony of the situation is self-explanatory. Yet, with teams in PKL 8 comprising of quite a few youngsters who are experiencing stardom and luxurious lifestyles for the first time, Pro Kabaddi 2022's coaches have had their task cut out apart from plotting on mat strategies.

In previous seasons, PKL players were handed the choice to head home for a bit when the Pro Kabaddi caravan traversed the country. This year, though, their home is one room for the entire season, just a stone's throw away from where all the action takes place, in the Sheraton Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

Life in such a situation is indeed difficult to lead, and mental health is of paramount important. Sportskeeda caught up with three of Pro Kabaddi 2022's coaches - Haryana Steelers' Rakesh Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls' Randhir Sehrawat and Bengal Warriors' BC Ramesh - in exclusive chats to learn about how they've worked around the pandemic situation to keep their team united.

"It hasn’t been as tough as we thought it would be before we came to Bengaluru. We were worried about the situation and keeping our minds fresh, but it's not too bad. In previous seasons, we used to move around cities, players would go to their houses and even while travelling, they would get a sense of refreshment, that's the difference," said Rakesh Kumar.

As coach of one of the youngest teams in Pro Kabaddi 2022, Kumar further elaborated on how his focus is on ensuring confidence levels are high in practice sessions and before every match.

"It's hard when you are dealing with youngsters who have that adrenaline rush in them. Most of our players are young and are new to getting so much of a spotlight and this platform of the PKL, so they aren’t too aware of match situations, training them is a little harder than the seniors. When we win, they love celebrating wins. But when we lose, they get nervous very easily, and they make more mistakes."

"In those situations, I first and foremost go and motivate them. I make sure we are all together, we train together and up their confidence level. It is important to make sure their confidence does not take a hit, so we keep cracking jokes and having fun in training sessions. They make mistakes but they learn quickly as well, managing their mental state of mind is a bigger challenge," the Haryana Steelers coach added.

Kumar, who was once one of India's premier all-rounders, understands how youngsters might face the burden of expectations, and he's set the record straight.

Before PKL 8 began, the Steelers coach communicated the importance of needing to stay in the moment and shut out mentally disturbing thoughts, which he opined is most important to survive in the bio-bubble.

Tackling family-oriented senior players though, is a different beast altogether. The simple solution to that, though, is to get the team together, through various outdoor activities which he spoke on.

"Whenever a youngster comes in, they look to perform and impress with their skills. This chance of being part of PKL is a new experience for them. For the senior players who are family men, it's a lot tougher. So we do interesting things like playing volleyball and a few other outdoor games, and things like swimming and gym workouts are essential parts of our routines where we all have fun."

Part of the former India captain's philosophy of coaching amidst the pandemic is to be more of a friend to the players and ensure he doesn't dwell on their mistakes from past matches.

"After each match, I make sure I don’t point out their mistakes immediately because they might fear a scolding. I tell them to take a shower and have fun for the rest of the day. After a good night's sleep, I point out minor flaws quickly the next morning and focus on the next match."

"My theory is simple. Losses will not come back, they are in the past. I don't like to stress on losses too much, I only want to help players improve their skills. The happier and confident they are in practice sessions, that translates to results on the mat," Kumar explained.

An integral part of the ingredients that make a Pro Kabaddi star is the diet, and with acres of playing experience under his belt, Rakesh knows exactly what his wards need right through the season to make it count on the mat.

On that front, just before PKL 8 began, Rakesh had one very important demand that he wanted fulfilled - to supply a large quantity of badam (almonds) to every player.

"Ever since we came here, I’ve asked the management to give the players extra badam to eat. In kabaddi and wrestling, we have a habit of eating a lot of badam or drinking loads of badam milk after practice. I generally see the way the players train and keep an eye on what they eat because this is my second season with the Steelers, and I treat all the younger players as my younger brothers."

"I mingle with them like their siblings, I make sure they don’t fear me even thought I am their coach. At times I invite the players to the table and make them an omlete or some curry as a means of bonding with them. That, in turn, helps me strike partnership between myself and each player to succeed on the mat," he finished.

"We haven't had this luxury and practice for 2 years" - Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh

Another man who is well respected on the kabaddi circuit is Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat, who has essayed his role as head coach of the same side since the inception of PKL in 2014.

Over the course of the past seven editions, Randhir has seen his share of ups and downs, but he's quite certain that there's nothing quite like the challenge that this season has posed, in terms of bio-bubble life and competition on the mat.

"The toughest challenge is to handle the New Young Players (NYP). Take the case of Bharat, who has never played junior or senior level, he's never stayed in 5-star hotels or played under so many lights. So the challenge is to not only explain how to live within these comforts, but to also train them under the lights and with so many facilities available. These NYPs don't get any of these luxuries in their villages, so we've had to train them about how to live life in the pandemic and help improve their game too," Randhir said.

The last two years have also changed around a lot as per coach Randhir, who also shed light on how the unearthing of several youngsters as part of the PKL has made the coaches' job a touch more challenging.

"Now that Pro Kabaddi is back after two years, we are seeing a lot of youngsters make the most of their opportunities. So to train them on and off the mat is a challenge, but the job of a good coach is to accept challenges and work accordingly. I have been a part of PKL since the first season, and I've always given youngsters opportunities, so educating them about how to deal with stardom, mental state of mind is my role, apart from sharpening their skills on the mat."

Randhir Singh has coached the Bengaluru Bulls since PKL 1

While mental fatigue is something that's not come up as an issue for coach Randhir, keeping his wards occupied with outdoor games such as cricket, volleyball, handball and other recreational activities have been a vital part of the Bulls' plans to entertain players in their free time.

When quizzed about how the players and support staff have managed to combat a negative mental space, Randhir played it down to the comforts accorded by the PKL as a major driving force.

"For the last two years, these players have been sitting at home doing nothing. Here, now that the season has begun, the food, practice is top-class, and their future is in good hands. This is a 100% improvement compared to the last two years, plus they have a platform to shine and earn a place in the Asian Games squad. Most of these players have the spotlight on them, so why will their mental state be disturbed?" Randhir said.

In terms of a dietary outlook in these Covid times, Randhir spoke about how important it is to give players a sense of freedom and not curb their interests when it comes to what they choose to eat.

"See players put so much effort in training and matches, if we force them to eat particular things, it is wrong. There's nothing wrong in eating what you want despite needing to stay fit inside the bubble. They can feel free to eat paneer, meat and whatever it is they like. They can even choose which juice they want to drink, eat fruits, vegetables, badam anything."

He further commented on the one thing that is made mandatory, and an important aspect that is the new norm - putting on face masks.

"In the bubble life, nothing is really dangerous so we don't force a diet on our players, but yes, wearing masks is compulsory. We don't meet with other team players, shake their hands and hug and all that. We continuously monitor young players and teach them what to do, what not to do because they aren't too aware. The third wave is still amidst us, so we need to be careful," Randhir added.

One of the most influential figures in 'High-flyer' Pawan Sehrawat's ascent to his stardom, Randhir Singh heaped praise on how the Bulls skipper has taken to his role as a young team's captain as a duck to water.

"Right from last season, I've trained him as captaincy material. He puts the team first. He could have picked up a Super 10 in the first game itself if he was not focussing on captaincy, he finished with 9 but you see, overall his raiding performance hasn't dropped, I'm very happy."

The veteran coach also added his two cents on how competitive Pro Kabaddi 2022 has been, a result of the emergence of new diamonds out of the rough who have taken everyone by surprise.

''This season has been very tough, there's not been so much competition before. So many youngsters have come to the fore. No one expected our Bharat, Pune's Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat to do so well. I had expected it to be very competitive for sure and be the best season of PKL. Currently we are in the top 3, but I can't take it for granted that we will finish in the top 6, that is how tough it has been, no one can predict anything," Randhir concluded.

"We've got used to a routine this season, life is different" - Bengal Warriors coach BC Ramesh

Former India star player and current Bengal Warriors coach BC Ramesh also shared his thoughts on how life inside a bio-bubble is a lot different from what he has experienced during previous Pro Kabaddi seasons.

"This is a very different feeling, it is challenging. The Pro Kabaddi League had to start, it hadn't happened for two years. We're safe inside the bubble. In earlier seasons we had to pack and travel, that is one hassle that is not there now. We can focus a lot more on training and playing to our strategies, plus we get a lot of extra rest as well," Ramesh said.

As for training routines and practice sessions as part of the defending champions' quest to retain the title, Ramesh explained how there's a template followed as part of the governing norms.

"Previously, we would pick and choose when to practice and go to the gym. But now we are given very specific slots for practice and gym and we follow that at all times. We also have access to the swimming pool apart from some indoor games such as carrom and darts. The players also put on music and enjoy workouts in the gym, so it's not all that bad," he said.

As for the variety of food that's accessible to the players, the Warriors coach stressed on how the quality of food is certainly unquestionable, but the players often long for variety, which is unfortunately unavailable due to the times we are living in.

"There is very little oily food available here, so it's a plus point. Outside food is not allowed to maintain the bubble life, that is new to us. In previous editions of the PKL, we could step out of the hotel and eat what we want, or order what we wanted as well. In Pro Kabaddi 2022, there is an additional emphasis on nutrition on demand, which has benefitted the players a lot," Ramesh signed off.

One thing's for sure. Life's not easy within the bio-bubble, but the organizers of Pro Kabaddi 2022 have left no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players and the staff involved. Add to that all that the franchises are doing to keep the players entertained, and it's quite clear that the players are in a happy space, on and off the mat.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal