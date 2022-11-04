GUJ vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 59

Match 59 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) will take place between the Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants on Saturday, November 5. The venue for this match is the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Gujarat Giants have struggled for consistency in PKL 2022. They have played nine matches in the tournament so far, registering four wins, four defeats and one tie. Even the Bengal Warriors have four victories, four losses and a draw to their account.

It will be interesting to see which team wins Match 59 of PKL 2022. Here are some Dream11 tips for this game.

GUJ vs BEN Match Details

The two teams will take on each other in the first game of the Triple Panga at 7.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUJ vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 59

Date and Time: November 5, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs BEN Recent Form Guide

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: W W L W L

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: L L W L T

GUJ vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

There are no major injury issues for Gujarat.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Mahendra Rajput, Shankar Gadai and Rinku Narwal.

Bengal Warriors Injury News/ Team Update

All Bengal Warriors players are fit and available.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak.

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 59

Raider - Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh has performed with supreme consistency in PKL 2022. He scored 19 points in the previous game against the Tamil Thalaivas.

Defender - Girish Ernak

Girish Ernak has been the best defender for Bengal in PKL 2022. He holds third position in the Top Defenders list, having executed 28 successful tackles.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dahiya

Young all-rounder Parteek Dahiya has performed exceptionally well for the Gujarat Giants. He earned 11 points in the match against the Patna Pirates.

GUJ vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Rakesh

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 59

Player Name Maninder Singh Girish Ernak Rakesh Parteek Dahiya Deepak Hooda

GUJ vs BEN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mahendra Rajput could prove to be an 'X-factor' player in this match. The tall raider scored nine raid points against the Patna Pirates in the last game.

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Girish Ernak, Shubham Shinde and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Mahendra Rajput.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Parteek Dahiya.

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku Narwal and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Mahendra Rajput and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

Poll : 0 votes