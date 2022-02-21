GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 2

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Monday, 21 February. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Giants finished fourth in the PKL standings with 67 points from 22 encounters. They have 10 wins and eight losses to their name along with four draws in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Bulls, on the other hand, finished fifth in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 66 points from as many games as the Gujarat Giants. They have won 11 games and lost nine in the ongoing edition while drawing their remaining couple of matches.

The winner of Eliminator 2 will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the second semi-final match of Pro Kabaddi Season 8. The loser, on the other hand, will be knocked out of the competition.

Both sides will have their eyes set on the PKL trophy and will look to move one step closer to it by winning this fixture.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Eliminator 2, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 21, 2022, Monday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh, Mahendra Rajput, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Maruti.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aman, Mahender Singh, Mayur Jagannath, Rakesh Sangroya, Hadi Oshtorak, Pawan Sehrawat, Bharat.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Bharat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Girish Maruti Ernak, Mayur Jagannath, Sunil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Rajput.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak

