GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 28

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in Match 28 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Sunday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Gujarat Giants are placed seventh in the points table with 12 points from four games, having won and lost a game each. Their remaining two games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have seven points to their name thus far. They have one victory and three losses in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Giants have drawn their last couple of games and will look to climb up the points table by registering a victory against the Haryana Steelers. They drew against Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha by a score of 24-24 & 32-32, respectively.

The Steelers, on the other hand, registered their lone victory in their third PKL fixture against the Telugu Titans. They walk into this fixture on the back of a massive loss against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Speaking of favorites, the Gujarat Giants are a stronger and more consistent side on paper. It won't be much of a surprise if they end up on the winning side.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Match 28, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022

Date and Time: January 2, 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada, Meetu/Ashish

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Surender Nada, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu Mehender

Captain: Rakesh Narwal, Vice-Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaideep Kuldeep, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu Mehender

Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Narwal.

