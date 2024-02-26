Gujarat Giants (GUJ) and Haryana Steelers (HAR) will face off in the second eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Monday.

Gujarat Giants finished fourth on the points table with 13 wins out of their 22 matches. They faced a defeat in their final league-stage game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and will look to bounce back as they hunt their maiden PKL trophy.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers took the fifth position with 13 wins and 70 points. They have lost their last two matches and will hope to put up a solid display in the eliminator.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 15.5 credits

Jaideep Dahiya in action for Haryana Steelers (Image via PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya is the leading defender for the Haryana Steelers this season. With 67 tackle points, he is also the sixth in the list of top defenders.

Jaideep boasts a healthy successful tackle rate of 49 percent with an average of 3.35 tackle points per game. He also has six High 5s and seven Super Tackles to his name this season.

Jaideep is an integral part of Haryana's defense and therefore, is among the top choices for the captain/vice-captain position in your GUJ vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#2 Parteek Dahiya (GUJ) - 14.5 credits

Parteek Dahiya of Gujarat Giants (Image via PKL)

Parteek Dahiya has been among the top performers for the Gujarat Giants in PKL 10. He has racked up 125 raid points from 19 matches with an average of 6.58 raid points per game.

Parteek impressed with 14 raid points in their last outing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He has picked up eight Super Raids and 6 Super 10s as well.

The Gujarat Giants raider can fetch multiple points for your GUJ vs HAR Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

Gujarat Giants skipper Fazel Atrachali (Image via PKL)

Gujarat Giants skipper Fazel Atrachali has led from the front, scoring the most number of tackle points for his team this season. The Iranian has 62 tackle points from 22 matches, maintaining a tackle success rate of 49 percent.

He has four Super Tackles and three High 5s as well. Fazel displayed his prowess, scoring seven tackle points, when Gujarat last played the Haryana Steelers in the league stage.

Fazel is indded a worthy pick for the captain/vice-captain role of your GUJ vs HAR Dream11 teams.