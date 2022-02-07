GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 100

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 100th match of the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 on Monday, February 7. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Giants are currently ninth in the PKL standings with 43 points from 16 games. They have registered six wins and seven losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Their remaining three games ended in draws. A win against the Pink Panthers on Monday would see them break into the first half of the points table.

The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the PKL points table with 46 points from 16 encounters. They have seven wins and losses each thus far this season. The Jaipur-based club have a couple of draws to their name. A win against the Giants on Monday would see them move into the first half of the points table.

Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a loss against their previous encounters in the previous PKL match. They will look to get back to winning ways by registering a victory in the first game of the day.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 100, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 7th February 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ajay, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Girish Maruti, Ankit

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Pardeep Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajay Kumar.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Ajay Kumar.

Captain: Sandeep Kumar Dhull | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Kumar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava